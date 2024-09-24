Share
News

Cross-Dressing Man Allegedly Attempts to Kidnap 11-Year-Old Boy, Gets Thwarted by Family Dog

 By Jack Davis  September 24, 2024 at 1:28pm
Share

A homeless man who dresses as a woman has been charged with attempting to kidnap an Ohio boy.

Police in Alliance, Ohio, said Joshua Freyermuth attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old boy Sunday, according to WHIO-TV.

A police report on the incident said that Freyermuth told the child, “I need to talk to you.”

The report framed that as an attempt to have the boy leave his property and his dog.

The child, however, refused.

Police alleged that Freyermuth, who wore makeup a long blonde wig and pearls, tried to grab the boy.

With the aid of an aggressive family dog, the boy was able to get away, police said.

‘When he grabbed my son’s arm, my dog attacked him, and then he stumbled back off the stairs,” Zachery Thurmond, the boy’s father, said.

“He kicked his heels off — my son said he had white high heels on — and then he took off running … down the street,” he said.

Thurmond said he chased the person who had tried to grab his son.

Freyermuth, who is being held on a $100,000 bond, has denied the charges.

“I wasn’t even there,” Freyermuth said in court. “I didn’t kidnap anybody.”

Related:
Son of Trump Assassin Attempt Suspect Ryan Routh Arrested on Federal Charges

In response to the allegations that he was forced away by a dog, Freyermuth said he had no marks of a dog bite on him.

Freyermuth, 39,  is homeless, police said, according to WFMJ-TV.

Police said Freyermuth is also known as “Vicky.”

In addition to the attempted kidnapping charge, Freyermuth faces drug charges from an incident two days before the alleged kidnapping.

Police claimed that methamphetamine was found in Freyermuth’s car.

The Daily Mail reported that at that time, police received complaints that Freyermuth’s car was going in circles as the driver tried to speak to children.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Retired Judge Kills Himself During FBI Raid as Investigation for Bribery Takes Brutal Turn
Secret Service 'Effectively Forced' Trump Campaign to Cancel Event, According to Disputed Whistleblower Claim
Train Leaks Hazardous Chemicals in Ohio, Forcing Evacuations and Road Closures
Deadly Bus Hijacking Leads to Police Chase Through Downtown Los Angeles
Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre Drops Major Diagnosis, Talks About Health Issues During Congressional Hearing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation