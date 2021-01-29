Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was sentenced to probation on Friday for altering an email about former Trump aide Carter Page in order to acquire a warrant in the Trump-Russia probe.

Clinesmith received 12 months of probation and 400 hours of community service, a sentence far more lenient than the six months in prison sought by John Durham, the special counsel leading the investigation into the origins of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

Clinesmith pleaded guilty in August 2020 to altering a June 2017 email he received from a CIA employee regarding Page.

The CIA employee wrote that Page had been “a source” for the spy agency through 2013. Clinesmith forwarded the email to FBI colleagues but altered the document to say that Page was “not a source.”

Clinesmith helped the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team, which investigated possible links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, draft applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants on Page.

TRENDING: CNN Analyst Exposes What Democrats Are Really Doing Behind Biden's Back

He later joined the special counsel’s team, but was removed after the Justice Department inspector general found that he sent text messages criticizing former President Donald Trump following the 2016 election.

District Court Judge James Boasberg said that Clinesmith’s actions “undermined the integrity of the FISA process,” but that he believed Clinesmith was remorseful and did not alter the email to harm Page.

The IG blasted the FBI for providing misleading information to the FISA court in order to obtain warrants on Page, a former Navy officer who joined the Trump campaign in March 2016.

The Crossfire Hurricane team relied heavily on unverified and since-debunked allegations from Christopher Steele, a former British spy who investigated the Trump campaign on behalf of the Clinton campaign and DNC.

Do you think Clinesmith should have been given a harsher sentence? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (342 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

Prosecutors asserted that Clinesmith had not taken full responsibility for his actions. They noted that he has claimed that he believed the alteration to be accurate at the time.

Anthony Scarpelli, an assistant U.S. attorney, said during the hearing that Clinesmith’s lies about Carter Page were “more egregious” than those told by George Papadopoulos, a former Trump campaign aide who pleaded guilty in October 2017 to making false statements to the FBI.

Speaking at Clinesmith’s hearing, Page said that the “manufactured scandal and associated lies caused me to adopt the lifestyle of an international fugitive for years.”

“I often have felt as if I had been left with no life at all. Each member of my family was severely impacted.”

Page has sued the Justice Department, FBI, Clinesmith and other current and former FBI employees over the inaccurate FISA applications.

RELATED: Barr Weighs In on Trump-Russia Investigation Days Before Leaving Office

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.