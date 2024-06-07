Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, arrested a 26-year-old crossing guard working at a middle school in Darby late Tuesday.

Authorities allege that Kiara Lee was distributing prohibited substances such as electronic cigarettes and narcotics — including marijuana — to children, according to reports from WPVI-TV and WCAU-TV in nearby Philadelphia.

Penn Wood Middle School Principal Myishing Cox notified the Darby Borough Police Department of Lee’s alleged acts on May 16, WCAU reported.

The principal filed the report after a conversation with a student and the child’s guardian over the use and distribution of controlled substances near the school, according to the news station.

“While marijuana may not seem like a big deal to some folks in the community, I think we can all agree that crossing guards should not be providing narcotics — even if it is ‘just’ marijuana — to our kids,” Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe said, according to WPVI.

Parents concerned about their children’s interactions with the suspect were asked to contact the police department at 610-586-1102.

According to WCAU, a student reported having seen Lee give out vapes to children on three different occasions.

Student witnesses also told authorities they had seen her smoke marijuana with children, according to WTXF-TV in Philadelphia.

Kiara Lee, a 26-year-old crossing guard, is accused of distributing electronic cigarettes and substances containing marijuana to students at Penn Wood Middle School. https://t.co/nipmSw9Bzs — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) June 5, 2024

The suspect also corresponded with one student through text messages, law enforcement said, according to WPVI.

In those texts, according to the news station, Lee would speak with the student about the latter’s experiences with marijuana edibles she provided.

“School crossing guards epitomize the role of public servant,” Delaware County District Attorney Stollsteimer said, according to WTXF. “They are — quite literally — entrusted with the lives of our children and hold a position of sacred trust in communities across the Commonwealth and the country.

“For an individual to abuse that trust is deeply disturbing, and corrosive to the well-being of the entire community.”

Lee is facing two charges of drug possession with intent to distribute — a felony — and two counts of corruption of minors and marijuana possession — misdemeanors, the New York Post reported, citing court documents.

Parents are angry at the incident.

“It’s already bad enough as a parent, keeping them away from influences, but to hear that an employee of the borough would even sell to kids. It’s insane,” Maya Bryant said, according to WTXF.

“It’s a shame to have these people on these corners to do their job, to protect children, and now you’re telling me the kids are receiving drugs from them? It’s utterly disgusting,” Malekka Dade told the news station.

On Wednesday night, the Borough of Darby released a statement saying the borough council was “deeply disturbed by the allegations contained in the Affidavit of Probable Cause related to Ms. Kiara Lee,” according to WTXF.

“We have placed Ms. Lee on administrative suspension and banned her from our facilities pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” the council said.

Lee’s preliminary hearing is set for June 14, according to the Post.

