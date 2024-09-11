Share
Crowd Backs Trump as He Comes Face-to-Face with Kamala Harris at 9/11 Memorial

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2024 at 9:53am
As dignitaries gathered for this year’s Ground Zero memorial service to honor those killed in the 9/11 attacks and remind American of the cost of terrorism, one man stood out for the New York City crowd.

“Donald!” voices in the crowd began calling as former President Donald Trump was spotted among dignitaries at the event, as shown in a video posted to YouTube.

Shouts for Trump continued as Trump shook hands with Vice President Kamala Harris, hours after their debate on Tuesday night.

President Joe Biden, who was between Trump and Harris, also later shook hands with Trump, according to the New York Post.

Crowd members continued to call Trump’s name as Harris waved to the people assembled to mark the 23rd anniversary of the day when airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center.

Ohio Governor Takes Matters Into His Own Hands, Deploys Troops as Haitian Migrant Crisis Hit Town Hard


After the ceremony, Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio visited Engine Company 4, Ladder Company 15 in Manhattan, according to the New York Post.

On the day the World Trade Center was leveled, that Manhattan firehouse lost one captain, one lieutenant, and 12 firefighters who responded and tried to save lives.

Trump and Vance were inside the firehouse for a moment of silence that took place at 10:28 a.m., the time the Trade Center’s North Tower collapsed, killing those inside and around it.


Trump did not speak at the New York City commemoration, after which he was heading to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, for the commemoration of the downing of Flight 93, which was part of the terrorist plot for that day but was brought down after passengers fought back against the terrorists who hijacked the plane.

Earlier, Biden had come under fire for a Tuesday comment in which he said “tomorrow I’m doing 9/11,” according to the New York Post.

Next Debate Not Happening? Trump Speaks Out After 'Polls Clearly Show' Who Won in Matchup Against Kamala

During a ceremony to honor former Fire Chief Gerard A. Barbara who was among the firefighters who died on 9/11 , his widow, Joanne Barbara, fired a zinger at Biden, according to the New York Post.

“The elected officials here today show their respect and reverence to the families on Sept. 11, or — in our president’s words — ’do 9/11,’ quite a flippant remark,” Joanne Barbara said.

“Please remember that the 9/11 families live it every day,” Barbara said, speaking of the grief still felt by families of that day’s 2,977 victims.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
