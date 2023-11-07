Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is polling at zero percent in some Republican presidential primary polls, was booed loudly in Florida on Saturday after he said he thinks former President Donald Trump soon will be a felon.

Unable to read the room since he launched his foundering campaign, Hutchinson delivered a campaign speech at the Florida GOP’s annual Freedom Summit in Kissimmee, The Hill reported.

Hutchinson — who has the support of just 0.5 percent of Republicans in the RealClearPolitics polling average and failed to register any support at all in a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday — almost appeared gleeful about the lawfare that is being used against Trump.

“Next March not only brings us March Madness, it will also — we will witness our justice system at work and on trial, in federal and state courtrooms,” the former governor said.

“As someone who’s been in the courtroom for over 25 years as a federal prosecutor and also in defending some of the most serious federal criminal cases, I can say that there is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year,” he said.

“That may or may not happen before you vote in March, and it might not make any difference to you, but it will make a difference for our chances to attract independent voters in November,” Hutchinson continued.

He was rightly booed by people who are furious that the justice system in this country is being used to target the GOP frontrunner in the 2024 race.

You could barely hear him over the jeering, yet the longshot candidate continued to drone on about the “rule of law.”

One person shouted, “Go home!”

Asa Hutchinson loudly booed at the Florida Freedom Summit for telling the crowd that “there is a significant likelihood that Donald Trump will be found guilty by a jury on a felony offense next year.” pic.twitter.com/bdTZgJjLZc — Veronica Stracqualursi (@VeronicaStrac) November 4, 2023

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia shared a clip of Hutchinson’s well-earned blistering from people who don’t want to see the courts weaponized to jail political dissidents of the Biden administration.

“To hell with this guy! Drop out!!” she said in her post on X. “ANYONE running for President that thinks they have a chance because they are banking on Pres Trump going to jail will NEVER have our support.”

Greene concluded, “The weaponized government and courts MUST be dismantled and fools who refuse to do it are part of it.”

To hell with this guy!

Drop out!! ANYONE running for President that thinks they have a chance because they are banking on Pres Trump going to jail will NEVER have our support. The weaponized government and courts MUST be dismantled and fools who refuse to do it are part of it. pic.twitter.com/Zcn8DoxnJ5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 4, 2023

Hutchinson, who does not outright oppose the genital mutilation of self-described “transgender” children, has about as much of a chance of winning a GOP primary as the ghost of Karl Marx.

Yet he and fellow anti-Trump candidate former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie appear to be waiting in the wings for the former president’s imprisonment.

It is pure delusion.

Law-abiding, taxpaying Americans who love their country are not going to vote for Hutchinson any more than they are going to quietly move on as district attorneys in Georgia, New York and Washington try to lock up Trump and throw away the key.

The jig is up for the GOP’s old guard, which Hutchinson perfectly represents.

The vultures have been watching for eight years and waiting for their chance to seize back a party that they simply refuse to acknowledge is not going to go backward.

Most conservatives will never again accept being represented by people whose goals are to replace them with illegal immigrants, give away their jobs in the name of free trade and send their sons to die on foreign battlefields.

No number of indictments of Trump will make a person like Hutchinson a viable candidate for a party that is fully awake.

