SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Watch: Crowd Boos Graham for Defending Kavanaugh, So He Boos Back

By Savannah Pointer
at 2:12pm
Print

Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina held nothing back Wednesday in a scathing response to those who oppose Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Graham was speaking to Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-Chief of the Atlantic, on stage at the Atlantic Festival when he was booed for his assessment of how Kavanaugh was treated.

“I’m the first person to say, ‘I want to hear from Dr. Ford,’” Graham said. “I thought she was handled respectfully. I thought Kavanaugh was treated like crap.”

That assertion solicited loud boos from the audience, to which Graham replied, “Yeah, well boo yourself.”

Goldberg asked the audience on several occasions to “please be respectful of this conversation so we can have the conversation,” and was himself booed at one point during the interview.

TRENDING: Watch: Crowd Boos Graham for Defending Kavanaugh, So He Boos Back

“I really believe that Brett Kavanaugh is not a gang rapist, a sexual predator or a stumbling, bumbling drunk,” Graham said. “I really believe that, and I don’t care whether you believe it or not. I believe it because I’ve known him for 20 years.”

Graham went on to lay out a hypothetical scenario where someone sent an accusation to him from a woman in his home state against a male Democratic nominee, and he waited until the time was advantageous before leaking it to press.

Is Graham correct about the way Kavanaugh was treated?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Graham said that he would be “torn apart, and I should be.”

“And if I referred her to a conservative activist lawyer, who didn’t tell her that the Democrats were willing to come to South Carolina (to meet with her), I would be destroyed.”

Graham took the analogy even further, saying that if he were willing to admit that he was attempting to leave the nomination open past the midterms and through such ethically reprehensible means in order to get power back, “the Republican who said that couldn’t go five feet in his town without having 100 reporters in their face.”

“So the double standard here offends me,” Graham said.

The Republican senator also addressed some of the issues that inflamed him to the point of yelling at his Democratic colleagues during Kavanaugh’s second hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

For instance, Graham said that during last week’s hearing, Kavanaugh was told that if he weren’t guilty, he should agree to an investigation. “This isn’t the Soviet Union, this is America,” Graham said, referring to what he believed to be unacceptable tactics used to pressure Kavanaugh.

Last Thursday, when Kavanaugh appeared before the committee, Graham described the process that Kavanaugh was put through as a “charade.”

RELATED: NY Times Admits Writer of Kavanaugh Bar Fight Piece Shouldn’t Have Been Covering the Story

“This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” said Graham.

Speaking about his Republican colleagues, Graham said, “If they vote no, they’re legitimizing the most despicable thing I’ve seen in my time in politics.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, focusing on allegations of sexual assault by Kavanaugh against Christine Blasey Ford in the early 1980s.Tom Williams-Pool / Getty Images

New Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Doesn’t Match Police Report

Jack Davis

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Kellyanne Comes Forward as a Sexual Assault Victim with Incredible Message for Kavanaugh

Jacquelyn Finn

In this June 16, 2016 file photo, Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington.Lauren Victoria Burke / AP Photo

Senate Candidate Hits Democrats with Investigation Announcement for Ellison

Jack Davis

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is pictured at the table during his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27.Win McNamee / Getty Images

Top House Judiciary Dem Warns of Another Kavanaugh Investigation if Dems Take Over

Steven Beyer

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Avenatti-Backed Accuser

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell speaking on the floor of the Senate.Mitch McConnell Senate office / video screen shot

McConnell Says Charades End This Week: Mr. President, We’re Going To Vote

Chris Agee

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says political partisanship has no place on the Supreme Court.CNN screen shot

Jeff Flake Takes a Shot at Kavanaugh: ‘We Can’t Have This on the Court’

Jack Davis

New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, left, and Hillary Clinton at the 2013 confirmation hearing for John Kerry as secretary of state.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Hillary Appearing with Dem. Senator Accused of Sex with Underage Girls, Media Silent

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.