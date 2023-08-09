Share
Commentary

Crowd Breaks Out in Chants of 'Bulls***' When Trump Says He'll Be Stuck in Court Instead of Campaigning

 By Richard Bledsoe  August 9, 2023 at 10:51am
WARNING: The following article and video contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

During the 2016 presidential race, cartoonist and former New York resident Scott Adams gave some insight into reactions to Donald Trump’s unconventional campaign speeches. Adams wrote, “Ask some people from New York if Trump’s speaking style frightens them. Then ask a Californian. Compare.”

Adams was making the point Trump’s punchy, earthy comments were normal language for a guy from Queens. For others not from New York, it was jolting to hear such casual crudity coming from a political figure.

Many supporters have grown comfortable with Trump’s plain, “tell it like it is” speaking style, even when it clashes with expectations for polite discourse. So it was not surprising that, during a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday, when Trump described the legal witch-hunt against him as bovine excrement, the crowd picked it up the profanity as a chant: “Bulls***.”

CSPAN posted a clip of the event on X.

Rancher Furious with Biden's New Monument, Shares How It'll Hurt His Ranch: 'Shoving It Down Our Throats'

Swearing aside, Trump made a valid point on the intent of the persecution he is facing. It is unprecedented election interference.

“How can my corrupt political opponent, Crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign — that I’m winning by a lot — but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made-up accusations and charges? That’s what they’re doing.”

It is a scandal that the Department of Justice is going after Biden’s chief political rival, setting up trials to prevent Trump from campaigning. Instead of interacting with voters in key states, Trump might be stuck in a courtroom.

Trump was play-acting, portraying himself as having to make excuses for being unable to campaign, when he dropped the BS bomb.

“I’m sorry I won’t be able to go to Iowa today, I won’t be able to go to New Hampshire today, because I’m sitting in a courtroom on bulls*** because his attorney general charged me with something,” Trump said.

The crowd erupted in cheers, and then picked up the term “bulls***” as a chant. It was obvious conservatives view these charges as politically motivated to take Trump out.

Using that common slang for “nonsense” to describe the rot coming out of Washington, D.C., is putting the situation lightly. Still, it inspired the crowd to give their commentary on the debacle of seeing our institutions perverted by desperate Democrats.

Matt Gaetz Outlines Bold Plan That Would Give Trump Immunity from Jack Smith's Cases Against Him

Many others shared the opinion of Trump and his audience.

The Citizen Free Press used another part of the speech, which highlighted Trump’s defiance of the Biden DOJ’s attempted violations of the right to free speech.


“I will talk about it. They’re not taking away my First Amendment rights,” Trump said.

The MAGA War Room posted a video of Trump pointing out that whenever Biden corruption gets exposed, Trump gets another indictment.

X Strategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz shared Trump’s comments from Truth Social.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene identified the real criminals in this situation.


“The politicized and weaponized DOJ is now committing election interference with this outrageous conspiracy theory set in motion to persecute President Trump and many innocent people,” Taylor Greene wrote.

The Daily Caller linked to Greene’s observation, “The Department of Justice is now running the 2024 Presidential campaign.”


Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz strategized about ways to fight the interference, using Congress to give Trump immunity and to hold special counsel Jack Smith accountable.


“We are facing an election interference operation, not a legitimate prosecution,” Gaetz told Charlie Kirk on Real America’s Voice.

Some might take offense to Trump’s occasional use of vulgarity. However, as the commentary above reinforces, the real obscenities here are the machinations of the corrupt Biden administration.

Richard Bledsoe
Contributor, Commentary
Richard Bledsoe is an author and internationally exhibiting artist. His writings on culture and politics have been featured in The Masculinist, Instapundit and American Thinker. You can view more of his work at Remodernamerica.com.
Conversation