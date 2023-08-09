Crowd Breaks Out in Chants of 'Bulls***' When Trump Says He'll Be Stuck in Court Instead of Campaigning

WARNING: The following article and video contain vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

During the 2016 presidential race, cartoonist and former New York resident Scott Adams gave some insight into reactions to Donald Trump’s unconventional campaign speeches. Adams wrote, “Ask some people from New York if Trump’s speaking style frightens them. Then ask a Californian. Compare.”

Adams was making the point Trump’s punchy, earthy comments were normal language for a guy from Queens. For others not from New York, it was jolting to hear such casual crudity coming from a political figure.

Many supporters have grown comfortable with Trump’s plain, “tell it like it is” speaking style, even when it clashes with expectations for polite discourse. So it was not surprising that, during a speech in New Hampshire on Tuesday, when Trump described the legal witch-hunt against him as bovine excrement, the crowd picked it up the profanity as a chant: “Bulls***.”

CSPAN posted a clip of the event on X.

Former President Trump: “I’m sorry I won’t be able to go to Iowa today, I won’t be able to go to New Hampshire today because I’m sitting in a court room on bullshit because his attorney general charged me with something.” pic.twitter.com/Ox2n9rrH7v — CSPAN (@cspan) August 8, 2023

Swearing aside, Trump made a valid point on the intent of the persecution he is facing. It is unprecedented election interference.

“How can my corrupt political opponent, Crooked Joe Biden, put me on trial during an election campaign — that I’m winning by a lot — but forcing me nevertheless to spend time and money away from the campaign trail in order to fight bogus, made-up accusations and charges? That’s what they’re doing.”

Do you think Jack Smith is interfering in the 2024 election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1535 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

It is a scandal that the Department of Justice is going after Biden’s chief political rival, setting up trials to prevent Trump from campaigning. Instead of interacting with voters in key states, Trump might be stuck in a courtroom.

Trump was play-acting, portraying himself as having to make excuses for being unable to campaign, when he dropped the BS bomb.

“I’m sorry I won’t be able to go to Iowa today, I won’t be able to go to New Hampshire today, because I’m sitting in a courtroom on bulls*** because his attorney general charged me with something,” Trump said.

The crowd erupted in cheers, and then picked up the term “bulls***” as a chant. It was obvious conservatives view these charges as politically motivated to take Trump out.

Using that common slang for “nonsense” to describe the rot coming out of Washington, D.C., is putting the situation lightly. Still, it inspired the crowd to give their commentary on the debacle of seeing our institutions perverted by desperate Democrats.

Many others shared the opinion of Trump and his audience.

The Citizen Free Press used another part of the speech, which highlighted Trump’s defiance of the Biden DOJ’s attempted violations of the right to free speech.

A defiant Trump on the Jack Smith indictment: “This is all about election interference… I will talk about it. They’re not taking away my first amendment rights.” pic.twitter.com/FuJXgzjOkh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 8, 2023



“I will talk about it. They’re not taking away my First Amendment rights,” Trump said.

The MAGA War Room posted a video of Trump pointing out that whenever Biden corruption gets exposed, Trump gets another indictment.

“Joe Biden is the most incompetent and corrupt president in US history. The Biden Crime Family was taking in money from China, Ukraine, Russia, and so many others. “And now, whenever more Biden corruption is exposed, his henchman charge me with a crime.” pic.twitter.com/gThMRMi4Ac — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) August 8, 2023

X Strategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz shared Trump’s comments from Truth Social.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene identified the real criminals in this situation.

I STAND WITH TRUMP!!! The politicized and weaponized DOJ is now committing election interference with this outrageous conspiracy theory set in motion to persecute President Trump and many innocent people. Democrats can’t win on their failed America Last policies so they’ve… pic.twitter.com/TFNBtzfUCp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 1, 2023



“The politicized and weaponized DOJ is now committing election interference with this outrageous conspiracy theory set in motion to persecute President Trump and many innocent people,” Taylor Greene wrote.

The Daily Caller linked to Greene’s observation, “The Department of Justice is now running the 2024 Presidential campaign.”

.@RepMTG: “The Department of Justice is now running the 2024 Presidential campaign.” pic.twitter.com/1YQxZe3TRL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 7, 2023



Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz strategized about ways to fight the interference, using Congress to give Trump immunity and to hold special counsel Jack Smith accountable.

Rep. Matt Gaetz Shares Strategy to Fight the Political Prosecution of President Trump by the Biden DOJ@RepMattGaetz joins @charliekirk11 and breaks down a strategy for Congress to fight back against the election interference and political prosecution of President Trump by the… pic.twitter.com/d0iMIJmUq6 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) August 8, 2023



“We are facing an election interference operation, not a legitimate prosecution,” Gaetz told Charlie Kirk on Real America’s Voice.

Some might take offense to Trump’s occasional use of vulgarity. However, as the commentary above reinforces, the real obscenities here are the machinations of the corrupt Biden administration.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.