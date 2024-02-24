Congress has subpoenaed records from Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, but that wasn’t what got the crowd at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference riled up during a conversation between American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp and Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, told Schlapp that his office had been in conversation with a whistleblower in Willis’ office — news that drew cheers and applause from those in attendance.

“There’s a whistleblower in her office who we have talked to, our, the committee staff,” Jordan said, and had to pause as the crowd noise interrupted him.

“The whistleblower — I think she’s like 4-foot-11 — but Fani Willis had seven police escort her out when she fired this lady, because this lady raised the concern that Ms. Willis was not spending federal funds — not following the grant, the rules of the grant and the grant dollars in the appropriate manner.

“So she raised this concern and then Fani Willis fired her,” Jordan said. “She’s now talking with our office. And we’ll see where that goes.”

Jordan explained that the information obtained from the whistleblower — identified by the Washington Examiner as former Fulton County District Attorney’s Office employee Amanda Timpson — led to his committee subpoenaing Willis for documents related to the grant.

Willis was supposed to have responded to that subpoena by Friday, when Jordan spoke at CPAC, but had not yet done so.

“We’ll see what we get,” Jordan said. “There’s still a few hours left in today.”

Jordan added that Willis had not been particularly cooperative with the House thus far in its investigation.

Has Fani Willis acted inappropriately in her office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (4987 Votes) No: 3% (172 Votes)

“Instead of accepting service on the subpoena,” he said, “she made us send the U.S. Marshal. Even though our office had talked with her office, we’d had correspondence back and forth, she made the U.S. Marshals take the subpoena there.

“So, go figure,” Jordan concluded. “This is Fani Willis, and we all saw her, I think, her attitude on display when she took the stand a few weeks ago.”

Jordan was referring to Willis’s Feb. 15 testimony in which she snapped at both the judge and opposing counsel on more than one occasion.

You can watch the exchange between Schlapp and Jordan below.

Rep. @Jim_Jordan (R-OH) on Fulton County DA Fani Willis: “There’s a whistleblower in her office who we have talked to.” pic.twitter.com/M1ic9wywCM — CSPAN (@cspan) February 23, 2024

“Willis is currently facing unprecedented challenges from Trump and his co-defendants in the case over their allegations that she financially benefited from hiring special counsel Nathan Wade, with whom she was in a romantic relationship, to aid with her investigation into the former president,” the Examiner noted.

Wade’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, will meet with Judge Scott McAfee in a closed-door session scheduled for Monday to review his previous testimony and numerous claims of attorney-client privilege during it.

Another hearing on whether or not to disqualify Willis from prosecuting the case has been scheduled for Friday, and McAfee could issue his ruling that day.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.