Share
News

Crowd Cheers as Jim Jordan Reveals What He Now Has on Fani Willis

 By George C. Upper III  February 24, 2024 at 9:22am
Share

Congress has subpoenaed records from Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, but that wasn’t what got the crowd at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference riled up during a conversation between American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp and Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan.

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, told Schlapp that his office had been in conversation with a whistleblower in Willis’ office — news that drew cheers and applause from those in attendance.

“There’s a whistleblower in her office who we have talked to, our, the committee staff,” Jordan said, and had to pause as the crowd noise interrupted him.

“The whistleblower — I think she’s like 4-foot-11 — but Fani Willis had seven police escort her out when she fired this lady, because this lady raised the concern that Ms. Willis was not spending federal funds — not following the grant, the rules of the grant and the grant dollars in the appropriate manner.

“So she raised this concern and then Fani Willis fired her,” Jordan said. “She’s now talking with our office. And we’ll see where that goes.”

Trending:
3 People Taken Into Custody After Nursing Student Found Dead on University Campus

Jordan explained that the information obtained from the whistleblower — identified by the Washington Examiner as former Fulton County District Attorney’s Office employee Amanda Timpson — led to his committee subpoenaing Willis for documents related to the grant.

Willis was supposed to have responded to that subpoena by Friday, when Jordan spoke at CPAC, but had not yet done so.

“We’ll see what we get,” Jordan said. “There’s still a few hours left in today.”

Jordan added that Willis had not been particularly cooperative with the House thus far in its investigation.

Has Fani Willis acted inappropriately in her office?

“Instead of accepting service on the subpoena,” he said, “she made us send the U.S. Marshal. Even though our office had talked with her office, we’d had correspondence back and forth, she made the U.S. Marshals take the subpoena there.

“So, go figure,” Jordan concluded. “This is Fani Willis, and we all saw her, I think, her attitude on display when she took the stand a few weeks ago.”

Jordan was referring to Willis’s Feb. 15 testimony in which she snapped at both the judge and opposing counsel on more than one occasion.

You can watch the exchange between Schlapp and Jordan below.

Related:
Fani Willis Hit with Subpoena, Ordered to Produce 'All Documents and Communications'

“Willis is currently facing unprecedented challenges from Trump and his co-defendants in the case over their allegations that she financially benefited from hiring special counsel Nathan Wade, with whom she was in a romantic relationship, to aid with her investigation into the former president,” the Examiner noted.

Wade’s former law partner, Terrence Bradley, will meet with Judge Scott McAfee in a closed-door session scheduled for Monday to review his previous testimony and numerous claims of attorney-client privilege during it.

Another hearing on whether or not to disqualify Willis from prosecuting the case has been scheduled for Friday, and McAfee could issue his ruling that day.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




SCOTUS Justices Make Big Announcement as Trump Rulings Loom
US Couple Feared Dead After Disturbing Discovery Made on Abandoned Yacht, Three Escaped Prisoners Now in Custody
Crowd Cheers as Jim Jordan Reveals What He Now Has on Fani Willis
Nathan Wade's Cellphone Data May Have Just Blown Huge Hole in Fani Willis' Story: Claim
Biden Donors Worried by What He's Doing During Closed-Door Fundraisers: Report
See more...

Conversation