If you were to only look at the social media image presented to the nation by Vice President Kamala Harris’ team, you might assume that supporters are absolutely electric for the likely Democratic presidential nominee.

In reality, however, any excitement there appears to be for Harris curiously and instantly begins to fizzle out as soon as she begins to speak.

That’s at least a small problem, no?

The contrast came into focus Tuesday as Harris held a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia. With top rapper Megan Thee Stallion stumping for the presumptive Democratic nominee, Reuters reports the music star’s appearance beside Harris drew massive crowds.

Videos of the first part of the rally do show crowds of people filling sections of the venue as Megan Thee Stallion performs.

The narrative of an excited crowd was echoed by other supporters of the vice president.

Bought-and-paid-for Democratic shill Harry Sisson reposted videos showing the “electric” energy of the crowds, taken before and during the rapper’s on-stage performance.

“There’s a HUGE line for the Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta, Georgia today and it doesn’t start for another 5 hours,” Sisson wrote. “The American people are excited for our amazing VP!”

WOW!!! There’s a HUGE line for the Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta, Georgia today and it doesn’t start for another 5 hours! The American people are excited for our amazing VP! pic.twitter.com/1iRjvfWPiF — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2024

The crowd for Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta is ELECTRIC right now. The energy is real! pic.twitter.com/B6Fgo3QPSi — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 30, 2024

As the star power handed over the event to Harris herself, there seemed to be a sudden and noticeable shift within the crowd.

Turning Point USA’s Savanah Hernandez reports that as the “free concert” ended, people began to filter out of the stands. It’s important to note that these people were leaving while Harris was speaking.

“Shortly after Kamala began her speech attendees of her rally began to leave,” Hernandez wrote. “She hadn’t even been talking 15 minutes before people started exiting.”

The reporter says she started filming after seeing “continuous streams” of people leaving shortly after the musical performance.

Shortly after Kamala began her speech attendees of her rally began to leave. She hadn’t even been talking 15 minutes before people started exiting | @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/fpooA4oxmK — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 30, 2024

She spoke for maybe 30 minutes so it was a pretty short speech. I was honestly surprised to see people leaving so quickly and started filming after seeing continuous streams of people leaving fairly quickly after seeing her — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 30, 2024

It seems, at the very least, that many of the “electric” Harris fans were actually locals showing up for the free music.

Compare this behavior to people who attend rallies to see former President Donald Trump. It’s unthinkable that any of these people would be attending for anybody else, or that they’d be disinterested enough to abandon the event at any point while Trump is speaking.

