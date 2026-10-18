Share
News
Jerry Seinfeld attends the TV Academy's 2026 Televerse Festival - Hall Of Fame at JW Marriott LA Live on Aug. 13, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.
Jerry Seinfeld attends the TV Academy's 2026 Televerse Festival - Hall Of Fame at JW Marriott LA Live on Aug. 13, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Kayla Oaddams / Getty Images)

Crowd Erupts as Jerry Seinfeld Turns Tables on Anti-Israel Hecklers, Says He's 'Sending' Their Ticket Money 'to Israel'

 By Michael Austin  October 18, 2026 at 3:15am
Share

Jerry Seinfeld refused to let anti-Israel hecklers disrupt his recent performance in Chicago.

The actor and comedian, who appeared at the Chicago Theatre on Oct. 9, got the last laugh by mocking the protesters as they were escorted away by security, according to a report from Fox News.

One woman shouted at him, “Twenty-two thousand Palestinians who are children now are killed with our taxpayer money, and you’re making jokes!”

Seinfeld responded by dancing on stage in a mocking fashion, calling himself “racist,” and declaring, “It’s a genocide. I’m into it.”

The comedian also vowed, “I’m gonna find out how much your ticket was and I’m sending it to Israel!”

What do you think of Jerry Seinfeld's response to the anti-Israel hecklers?

In the wake of the heckling, the Anti-War Committee Chicago and the Chicago branch of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network said they were responsible for the incident.

“Friday’s disruption sent a clear message: Those who defend Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and throughout Palestine will be met with protest and are not welcome on Chicago’s stages without opposition,” the groups wrote on Instagram.

Fox News noted that Seinfeld, who is Jewish, has been the target of several protests criticizing his support for Israel.

When Seinfeld delivered a commencement address at Duke University in May 2024, dozens of students walked out.

Some of them were holding Palestinian flags.

Related:
Healthcare Workforce Shortage on Track to Rock US: 2 Million Workers Gone, $1000 Cost to Families

Seinfeld came back to the school in September 2025 to introduce Omer Shem Tov, a freed Israeli hostage, at a campus event.

That event was also met with protests.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews. Just say you don’t like Jews,” he told the protesters.

“By saying ‘Free Palestine,’ you’re not admitting what you really think,” he said.

“So, it’s actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ Okay, that’s honest.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Crowd Erupts as Jerry Seinfeld Turns Tables on Anti-Israel Hecklers, Says He's 'Sending' Their Ticket Money 'to Israel'
Breaking: Truck Plows Through Youth Soccer Game in 'Mass Casualty Incident,' One Child Among Deceased
ICYMI: Omar Corruption Concerns Are Bipartisan - The Biden Admin Investigated Her First
Obama Presidential Hits Jaw-Dropping Total Cost of Over $1 Billion, Tripling Past Estimates
Ilhan Omar's Husband Snaps at Reporters Asking if She's Fled the Country Amid Intense Federal Investigation
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation