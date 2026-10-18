Crowd Erupts as Jerry Seinfeld Turns Tables on Anti-Israel Hecklers, Says He's 'Sending' Their Ticket Money 'to Israel'

Jerry Seinfeld refused to let anti-Israel hecklers disrupt his recent performance in Chicago.

The actor and comedian, who appeared at the Chicago Theatre on Oct. 9, got the last laugh by mocking the protesters as they were escorted away by security, according to a report from Fox News.

One woman shouted at him, “Twenty-two thousand Palestinians who are children now are killed with our taxpayer money, and you’re making jokes!”

Seinfeld responded by dancing on stage in a mocking fashion, calling himself “racist,” and declaring, “It’s a genocide. I’m into it.”

The comedian also vowed, “I’m gonna find out how much your ticket was and I’m sending it to Israel!”

Jerry Seinfeld to the heckler: “I’m racist. It’s a genocide. I’m into it.”

Then: “I’m gonna find out how much your ticket was and I’m sending it to Israel.” https://t.co/m7sta5HqnH — Everintrigued (@EverIntrigued) October 12, 2026

What do you think of Jerry Seinfeld's response to the anti-Israel hecklers? He handled it well He should have ignored them He crossed a line Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use He handled it well 100% (13 votes) He should have ignored them 0% (0 votes) He crossed a line 0% (0 votes)

In the wake of the heckling, the Anti-War Committee Chicago and the Chicago branch of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network said they were responsible for the incident.

“Friday’s disruption sent a clear message: Those who defend Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza and throughout Palestine will be met with protest and are not welcome on Chicago’s stages without opposition,” the groups wrote on Instagram.

Fox News noted that Seinfeld, who is Jewish, has been the target of several protests criticizing his support for Israel.

When Seinfeld delivered a commencement address at Duke University in May 2024, dozens of students walked out.

Some of them were holding Palestinian flags.

Seinfeld came back to the school in September 2025 to introduce Omer Shem Tov, a freed Israeli hostage, at a campus event.

That event was also met with protests.

“Free Palestine is, to me, just — you’re free to say you don’t like Jews. Just say you don’t like Jews,” he told the protesters.

“By saying ‘Free Palestine,’ you’re not admitting what you really think,” he said.

“So, it’s actually — compared to the Ku Klux Klan, I’m actually thinking the Klan is actually a little better here because they can come right out and say, ‘We don’t like blacks, we don’t like Jews.’ Okay, that’s honest.”

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