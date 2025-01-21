Share
President Donald Trump signs executive orders during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday.
President Donald Trump signs executive orders during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Crowd Explodes After Hot Mic Catches Trump's Real Thoughts on Paris Climate Accords

 By Joe Saunders  January 21, 2025 at 8:18am
On a historic day filled with highlights for supporters of the new American president, it was a moment the world was watching.

Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday withdrawing the United States from the progressive sham known as the Paris Climate Accords.

And the crowd’s reaction to Trump’s commentary said it all.

“It’s going to save over a trillion dollars, by the way,” Trump said, just before starting his signature.

It’s one of the rare times in public life that Trump could be accused of actually understating one of his goals.

The Paris agreement — which then-President Barack Obama joined for the U.S. in 2016 and then-President Joe Biden rejoined in 2021 after Trump withdrew during his first term — is an anchor on the neck of the American economy.

In a report published in 2016, the conservative Heritage Foundation estimated the agreement would cost the United States $2.5 trillion in losses to its gross domestic product — not to mention lost jobs and individual income.

Meanwhile, some of the world’s largest economies, like China, were exempt from meaningful impact until 2030.

And the agreement’s goals never lined up with participating countries’ actions, rendering the entire process an expensive, virtue-signalling sham.

Trump saw that when he was first in the White House.

He sees it now. And, judging by the roar of appreciation that greeted Trump’s words, the crowd in Washington’s Capitol One Arena to witness Trump’s Day One flurry of executive orders, saw it, too.

Social media users were on board as well.

Liberals, naturally, were apoplectic.

In a statement responding to Trump’s order, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, included pictures of the fires ravaging his state with the line, “If you don’t believe in science, believe your own damn eyes.”

Newsom is widely considered an early contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028, so maybe he thinks a tough-guy approach to Trump will pay off politically (though it’s tough to reconcile with that effete manner and bouffant hair-do).

But the reality is, no matter what the global warming crowd might want Americans to believe, the “science” of supposed “climate change” is far from settled.

And as to Americans’ “own damn eyes,” what they see taking place in California is much more a symbol of the arrogant incompetence of progressive governance than indisputable evidence that the country needs to hobble its own economy to pursue the phantom goals of the climate activist agenda.

Trump on Monday tossed the garbage of the Paris climate agreement into the trash can where it belongs.

The whole world was watching. Maybe it learned something.

Joe Saunders
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
