Crowd Reacts with Confused Silence as Fetterman's Speech Turns Into Word Salad

 By Michael Austin  October 16, 2022 at 1:39pm
A video of Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggling through a campaign speech is making the rounds on social media.

Fetterman, currently serving as the state’s lieutenant governor, suffered a stroke on May 13.

Nevertheless, he has chosen to continue his U.S. Senate campaign in Pennsylvania against his Trump-endorsed opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Since then, a series of odd verbal blunders and gaffes has raised many questions as to whether Fetterman is fit for office.

The video, shared by RNC Research on multiple platforms Saturday, has garnered quite a view count. (The date the video was taken isn’t clear.)

On Sunday afternoon, the video had more than 18,000 views on YouTube and over 340,000 on Twitter.

“Send me to Washington D.C …,” Fetterman said in the video as he received much applause from the audience.

Then the 53-year-old Senate candidate continued, clearly looking for more applause from the audience.

All he was met with after his next few lines, however, was silence, seemingly because of the jumbled, incomprehensible nature of his comments.

“To take on to make sure I push back against work to work,” Fetterman continued.

His recent health complications were highlighted by a recent Oct. 7 interview with Dasha Burns of NBC News. The interview aired on Wednesday.

As reported by American Wire, NBC News’ preview coverage of the interview on Tuesday revealed that Fetterman was far from a healthy state of mind.

“I talked with [Fetterman] back in May, back before the primary, before the stroke, at his home in Braddock. That interview was very different from what we discussed, very different from the backdrop that we have here today,” Burns said.

“He is still suffering from auditory processing issues, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing, so NBC News agreed to closed captioning during this interview.”

In the interview, Fetterman had a screen sitting in front of him transcribing Burns’ questions.

According to Burns, Fetterman wasn’t able to fully understand anything she had been saying until he read it on the screen.

