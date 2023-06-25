After Crowd Starts Chanting, Trump Turns to Event Founder with Question He Just Had to Ask

Love him or hate him, former President Donald Trump is one of a kind.

For those attending the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s 2023 Road to Majority conference, a one-of-a-kind president who is willing to endure the endless onslaught from progressive Marxists and establishment RINOs is just what America desperately needs.

Trump gave the keynote speech Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Before he came on stage, the crowd began chanting, “We love Trump.” No hate for Trump was living in that house. His reception was the polar opposite of what former GOP Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie received.

Christie was booed off the stage after he tried to paint Trump as a loser who “has let us down because he is unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made, any of the faults that he has and any of the things that he’s done.”

Real America’s Voice posted a clip of Christie’s speech on Twitter and added that Christie got “the most attention he’s had in years” by being booed.

“You can boo all you want.” Chris Christie gets the most attention he’s had in years after getting booed at the Road to Majority conference yesterday. Watch LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/aeKhZCtVbe Watch our LIVE coverage of the @FaithandFreedom ‘Road to the Majority conference here:… pic.twitter.com/k6XITF5Ori — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 24, 2023

Trump, who rarely passes up an opportunity at one-upmanship, seized on the opportunity. Trump walked centerstage to the microphone and, as the crowd continued to chant, “We love Trump,” turned to ask Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, a question. “Were your other candidates treated this way? I don’t think so. Actually, I saw one who was booed off the stage.”

It is interesting to note that Trump didn’t use Christie’s name or invent a new moniker for him. It would have been easy to do. Could Trump be working on a more disciplined approach? Time will tell.

Faith and Freedom bursts out in “We want Trump” chants and Trump dunks on Chris Christie WE’RE BACK pic.twitter.com/JZVO3Z2DGr — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 25, 2023

According to New York Daily News, the three-day event had over 50 speakers taking the stage, including nearly a dozen Republican presidential candidates, including Florida GOP Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis. Photojournalist Al Drago tweeted that the conference is the “largest public policy gathering of conservative and Christian activists in the nation.”

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, departs during the Road to Majority’s Faith and Freedom policy conference in Washington on Friday. The conference is the largest public policy gathering of conservative and Christian activists in the nation, according to the organizers. pic.twitter.com/PaThdn7e6M — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) June 23, 2023

Though DeSantis did receive a warm welcome from conference attendees, it was lukewarm when compared to Trump’s.

Trump’s popularity isn’t confined to conservative Christians. The latest Five Thirty-Eight poll shows Trump garnering 52.5 percent of the support of Republican voters. DeSantis comes in at a distant 21.3 percent. The remainder of the ever-increasing crowd fails to break into double digits. Christie weighs in at a scanty 2.2 percent — one might say he’s lost so much political weight that he is now starving to death.

There’s still a long way to go before the primaries. A lot could happen. The left is out to destroy Trump in any way they can. Marxists despise the originality inherent in one-of-a-kind men and women. They hate Trump because they fear him. It is safe to say that many establishment Republicans like Christie and other RINOs feel the same.

Conservative Christians, on the other hand, if the Faith and Freedom Coalition are any indicator, love Trump. They see him as a true original who is tough enough to stand up for the values they hold near and dear.

So far, leftists and the RINOs haven’t been able to grind Trump down. It is clear that conservative Christians are praying that he can stay the course.

