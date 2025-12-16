Watch: ICE Agents Break Out Paintball Guns After Mob of Agitators Refuses to Comply

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents carrying out an operation in Minneapolis Monday found themselves surrounded by anti-ICE rioters, according to video posted by local media.

ICE is surging into the Minneapolis area to target illegal immigrants from Somalia after revelations surfaced suggesting around $1 billion in fraud, with the Treasury Department investigating whether some of the proceeds from the scheme went to the radical Islamic terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

WCCO reporter Jonah Kaplan posted videos of the standoff on social media platform X Monday.

“Dozens swarm @ICEgov agents operating in South Minneapolis,” Kaplan posted. “Officers now ordering people off the streets in increasingly volatile situation.”

BREAKING: Dozens swarm @ICEgov agents operating in South Minneapolis. Officers now ordering people off the streets in increasingly volatile situation. @WCCO @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/zL1ASvvDx2 — Jonah Kaplan (@JonahPKaplan) December 15, 2025

Kaplan later posted a second video showing agents using paintball guns in an attempt to control the crowd before the arrival of Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies.

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a Dec. 7 interview that city police would not cooperate with a federal immigration enforcement operation launched in the wake of the growing fraud scandal in Minnesota.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz admitted that the state “attracts criminals,” but demanded that Somali residents not be demonized during a Nov. 30 appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Trump announced he would end Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minneapolis in response to the allegations, and also said that the influx of refugees had “destroyed our country.”

Federal agents now using paintball guns to move crowd back. pic.twitter.com/Nr1VYrVdmz — Jonah Kaplan (@JonahPKaplan) December 15, 2025

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara apologized at a Nov. 20 press conference after he earlier discussed crime by “groups of East African kids” during a Nov. 11 interview with WCCO.

Democratic City Councilman Jamal Osman of Minneapolis was carjacked Nov. 10, days after winning re-election on a platform that included “restorative justice” and “violence prevention programs.”

ICE facilities in Chicago and Portland, Oregon, have been the scene of multiple riots as opposition to the agency’s operations targeting illegal immigrants has intensified during President Donald Trump’s second term.

During one ICE operation in Chicago, agents were attacked by multiple assailants who used cars to ram vehicles used by the agency.

Before those incidents, the Department of Homeland Security said in a Sept. 26 post on X that there had been multiple violent attacks on an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois.

In Portland, violent protesters have reportedly attacked conservative journalists covering the riots and planned to use lasers against aircraft used by federal law enforcement agencies.

Two people were killed during a shooting at an ICE office in Dallas on Sept. 24, with the gunman committing suicide. In Texas, there were at least two previous incidents where shots were fired at ICE or Border Patrol facilities in July, with 10 people being charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident in Alvarado, Texas.

ICE agents have also been fired on during operations in Illinois and California.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

