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Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis offered the lone juror in the Lindsay Clancy case safe asylum in Florida.
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis offered the lone juror in the Lindsay Clancy case safe asylum in Florida. (ftwitty / Getty Images and Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

CrowdFunder for Clancy Holdout Juror Shoots Past $100k After FL Gov. DeSantis Offers 'Asylum' as ID Leak Nears

 By V. Saxena  September 14, 2026 at 8:42am
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An online fundraiser for the lone juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial who refused to let her off the hook for brutally killing her three children finally surpassed $100,000 after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered him asylum.

DeSantis, a Republican, lashed out harshly after members of the media began trying to dox and smear the lone juror just because he didn’t vote the way that it appeared that they, the media, wanted him to vote.

“A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected,” the governor wrote on social media last Friday.

“Another low for legacy media,” he continued. “If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed and appreciated.”

Following his remarks, a GiveSendGo fundraiser for the juror suddenly rocketed past $100,000, hitting over $115,000 by Monday morning.

Is Lindsay Clancy guilty of murder, even if she had emotional troubles?

The fundraiser description contains a deep indictment of Clancy.

“Lindsay Clancy strangled her children,” it reads. “Cora was 5. Dawson was 3. Callan was 8 months old.”

“Her lawyer stood up in court and admitted she used exercise bands to kill them in the basement after she sent her husband out for takeout,” it continues. “Two were dead when he got home. The baby died three days later. The only argument left was whether three homicides should count.”

The fundraiser then praises the lone holdout for being the only person on the jury to refuse to let Clancy off the hook via reasonable doubt.

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“One juror held his seat,” the fundraiser continues. “He looked at what she did, not the brand of Zoloft. So the defense demanded the judge throw him off the jury for ‘not following reasonable doubt.'”

“The judge left him on,” it concludes. “The jury hung. Mistrial. Now she can be tried again for killing her children instead of getting a standing ovation for her symptoms. We’re not letting this slide.”

As of Monday morning, the lone juror had not yet publicly outed himself. However, several other jurors had outed themselves just so they could rush to the media to trash-talk the holdout.

In an interview last week, three female jurors attacked the holdout, calling him “very arrogant” and complaining about his “rogue” behavior.

“I’m not sure if rogue is the right word, but every one of us, in the hours of our frustration, would get up and walk the room, because you just couldn’t sit anymore, and we’d all go to the cart with the exhibits,” juror Kellie Farina said.

“He, I think, got up to the cart once, very briefly, and went back to his seat,” she added. “He would not interact with us or try to understand. He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

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V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




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