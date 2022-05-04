CRT Book for Kids Depicts Racism as a Person Whose Head Is Put on Concrete Curb and Then Stomped

An anti-racism book given to young children at one Washington, D.C., elementary school tells them white people “hold all the power in America.”

The book also includes a recommended lesson for parents titled “Throat Punching Racism In Schools.” Another lesson is titled “Curb Stomping Racism In The Workplace,” referring to a bit of urban violence in which a victim’s head is laid upon a curb to be stomped upon by an aggressor.

In November, Janney Elementary School Principal Danielle Singh said in a letter to the school community that children in pre-K through third grade were given an “Anti-Racism Fight Club Fistbook” for kids.

The letter shared the contents of the book, which said that “white people are a part of a society that benefits them in almost every instance,” adding “it’s as if white people walk around with an invisible force field because they hold all of the power in America.”

The book excused black people attacking whites verbally by saying, “if a Black person says something mean to a white person, he has no power over him.”

The book stressed the concept of white privilege.

“If you are a white person, white privilege is something you were born with and it simply means that your life is not more difficult due to the color of your skin,” the book said. “Put differently, it’s not your fault for having white privilege, but it is your fault if you choose to ignore it.”

“You can find white privilege in almost every aspect of life. The shows and movies you watch may have mostly white characters, the toys you play with may be mostly white, and it’s easy to find people who look like you wherever you turn.”

The book cited evidence of systemic racism: “Black students are half as likely to be placed in Advanced Placement courses as their white counterparts.”

It warned that racism at play is everywhere:

“Social media and video games have a lot of racism. If you happen to see any, let your parents know right away.”

The book wants children to defy their parents. In a section headlined “How To Deal With Racism From Loved Ones In Person,” the book said, “just because someone is older than you doesn’t mean that they’re right all of the time.”

“If someone doesn’t believe that people should be treated equally based on the color of their skin, then they are the problem. Parents need to stop making excuses for that behavior if they truly believe in anti-racism,” it said. “Who in your family has racist beliefs?”

Fox News reported that the “Anti-Racism Fight Club Fistbook” for adults produced by Doyin Richards, who also produced the book for children, called racism “as American as apple pie and baseball.”

“As we sit here today, it is still woven into the fabric of our homes, communities, schools, government, economic system, healthcare and so much more. As a matter of fact, it would be difficult to find one facet of our society where racism does not exist,” the book said. “White supremacy isn’t the shark, it’s the ocean.”

The book for adults said that “if the police don’t murder citizens without penalty, then the riots/looting don’t happen.”

“If you hate Kaepernick now, you’d hate Dr. King if he was alive today,” the book said, referring to national anthem protester and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. “And do you know what’s funny? In 50 years from now, white people will probably talk glowingly of Kaepernick as they are with Dr. King now. Stop using his quotes to benefit your racism.”

The school district said the book for adults was not shared with students.

