Crucial Detail Buried in Jasmine Crockett Profile Highlights How Delusional New Dems Are

During a controversial profile piece with The Atlantic, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas showed how some progressives are putting their faith in those with the biggest social media following, rather than in the strongest communicator.

The Atlantic, which is left-leaning, published a lengthy story about Crockett late last month with the headline: “A Democrat for the Trump Era.” Yet despite the favorable headline, Crockett made some serious gaffes.

Author Elaine Godfrey informed her readers near the end of the piece, “Four days before this story was published, Crockett called me to express frustration that I had reached out to so many House members without telling her first. She was, she told me, ‘shutting down the profile and revoking all permissions.’”

Crockett didn’t realize that she’s unable to do that.

Godfrey had been reaching out to Crockett’s colleagues about why they didn’t support her quest to become ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. The results were not flattering. Almost everyone refused to talk, but some unidentified staffers did speak with Godfrey, revealing that lawmakers see her as a “loose cannon” who is “undisciplined.”

In addition, Godfrey pointed out that Crockett saw the Oversight Committee race as a “small-scale version of the Democratic Party’s bigger predicament.”

“Her colleagues still haven’t learned what, to her, is obvious: Democrats need sharper, fiercer communicators,” Godfrey wrote.

“It’s like, there’s one clear person in the race that has the largest social-media following,” Crockett told the reporter.

But just because you have a large social media following doesn’t mean you’re a fighter, or that you’ll make a good leader.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has a massive following on social media. Should she replace Crockett in the House?

It’s true that President Donald Trump has used social media to his advantage and maintains a large audience.

But if Crockett thinks social media is the main measuring stick — and that they can mirror his success — they are sorely mistaken.

Social media isn’t the real world. It’s easy to shoot off opinions online filled with buzzwords. But when it comes time to solve difficult problems, form creative solutions, or make sound judgments, online metrics suddenly seem small by comparison.

Trump’s fresh ideas and brutal honesty — along with his humor — led people to rally behind him.

But the Democrats have been unable to duplicate that, because they can’t grasp what ordinary Americans really care about.

This is especially true of Americans who are too focused on feeding their families and working hard to be on social media. It’s no secret why their approval ratings are tanking.

It doesn’t seem like they’re taking steps to correct it, either. So this trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, or at least until Americans render a final verdict at the ballot box next November.

