Crucial Meeting with Biden Caused Chuck Schumer to Break Down in Tears: Report

A blistering new report is claiming that Sen.Chuck Schumer was literally crying after some political posturing.

But it wasn’t some Republican foe that triggered Schumer.

It was actually outgoing President Joe Biden.

The New York Times published a report Friday that shed some light on the role Schumer played in getting Biden to withdraw from his re-election bid.

And it ended with the New York Democrat in tears.

The report said that Schumer met with Biden on July 13 (just a little over a week before Biden formally withdrew) and the agenda was simple: convince Joe Biden to withdraw from his re-election bid.

“If there were a secret ballot among Democratic senators, Mr. Schumer would tell the president, no more than five would say he should continue running,” the Times reported.

Then came the first big revelation of this report: Biden was apparently kept in the dark about his re-election chances by his own team.

“Mr. Biden’s own pollsters assessed that he had about a 5 percent chance of prevailing against Donald J. Trump, Mr. Schumer would tell him — information that was apparently news to the president,” the Times noted.

Schumer allegedly couched his pleas with a veiled threat.

“If you run and you lose to Trump, and we lose the Senate, and we don’t get back the House, that 50 years of amazing, beautiful work goes out the window,” Schumer reportedly told Biden. “But worse — you go down in American history as one of the darkest figures.”

“If I were you,” Schumer added, “I wouldn’t run, and I’m urging you not to run.”

Interestingly, the Times did somewhat call out Democratic duplicity.

The outlet claimed that its report showed “how Mr. Schumer and congressional Democrats, who spent years batting away suggestions that Mr. Biden was too old and mentally frail to be president, ultimately led the effort to pressure him to step aside.”

Another interesting tidbit from the Times: Schumer was pretty much convinced Biden was going to lose to Trump before that disastrous presidential debate.

And while the rest of the report is chock-full of other interesting nuggets that confirm many GOP criticisms of their Democratic counterparts (namely that they knew about Biden’s mental decline and were furiously trying to hide it), perhaps the most fascinating part of this report is how the meeting between Schumer and Biden ended.

“I need a week,” Biden told Schumer.

The outgoing president further told Schumer: “You’ve got bigger balls than anyone I’ve ever met.”

At that point Schumer went to his car after finishing up with Biden, and “he broke down in tears as he recounted the meeting to his aides.”

Biden would ultimately drop out on July 21 and was replaced by his vice president, Kamala Harris.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

