Election officials in Nevada have controversially announced they will not report any additional election results Wednesday, despite the closeness of the race.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden currently leads President Donald Trump in the state by a margin of fewer than 8,000 votes with 86 percent of the vote reported, according to The New York Times.

Six electoral votes hang in the balance in a hotly contested presidential race.

Despite the tight race and the broader picture, the Nevada Secretary of States’ Elections Division announced on Twitter early Wednesday morning it would not release any more information until Thursday.

“That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far: All in person early votes … All in person Election Day votes … All mail ballots through Nov. 2”

That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far: All in person early votes

All in person Election Day votes

All mail ballots through Nov. 2 1/2 — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

The Elections Division, also noted mail-in ballots that were received on Election Day had not been counted, nor had provisional ballots or mail-in ballots expected to be received “over the next week.”

“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote,” the Twitter page noted.

Here’s what is left to count: -Mail ballots received on Election Day

-Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

-Provisional ballots Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote. — Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020

The Twitter announcement stirred both curiosity and anger:

Cheating is occurring! — Dus10 Cary (@dustincary) November 4, 2020

Harvesters gonna harvest. — Linda Morgan (@molebird1) November 4, 2020

FRAUD! — Geno Scarvelli (@GenoScarvelli) November 4, 2020

The Nevada race is among other close races that have not yet been called.

GOP officials are confident Trump can take the neighboring state of Arizona, despite the fact that Fox News called the race on Tuesday evening.

On a conference call earlier this morning, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said when all the votes are counted in Arizona, Trump will win by 25,000-30,000 votes. Since Fox News inexplicably called the state for Biden last night, Trump has cut Biden’s margin in half. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Races in Alaska, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania have also not yet been called.

