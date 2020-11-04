Login
Crucial Undecided State Stuns by Declaring No New Election Results Until Thursday

President Trump speaksChip Somodevilla / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours of Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Kipp Jones
Published November 4, 2020 at 12:47pm
Election officials in Nevada have controversially announced they will not report any additional election results Wednesday, despite the closeness of the race.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden currently leads President Donald Trump in the state by a margin of fewer than 8,000 votes with 86 percent of the vote reported, according to The New York Times.

Six electoral votes hang in the balance in a hotly contested presidential race.

Despite the tight race and the broader picture, the Nevada Secretary of States’ Elections Division announced on Twitter early Wednesday morning it would not release any more information until Thursday.

“That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5. Here’s what has been counted so far: All in person early votes … All in person Election Day votes … All mail ballots through Nov. 2”

The Elections Division, also noted mail-in ballots that were received on Election Day had not been counted, nor had provisional ballots or mail-in ballots expected to be received “over the next week.”

“Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot. Obviously, not all will vote,” the Twitter page noted.

The Twitter announcement stirred both curiosity and anger:

The Nevada race is among other close races that have not yet been called.

GOP officials are confident Trump can take the neighboring state of Arizona, despite the fact that Fox News called the race on Tuesday evening.

Races in Alaska, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania have also not yet been called.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
