Prince Harry was unable to give his final farewell to the ailing Queen Elizabeth II in person.

Harry arrived at the Queen’s Balmoral Castle too late for the opportunity on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

The prince had traveled from a residence in England to the royal estate after learning of the Queen’s precarious health situation.

Elizabeth’s health took a turn for the worse this week, days after appointing Liz Truss as the United Kingdom’s newest prime minister, according to NPR.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, did not travel with her husband to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Royal insiders say there was nothing nefarious behind her decision not to visit Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Post.

Markle remained in London at a former residence of the couple as Harry traveled to Scotland.

Prince William and Prince Andrew arrived at Balmoral Castle earlier than Harry, according to the BBC.

It’s not clear if they arrived at the residence before the Queen’s death.

At Balmoral, Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have arrived in cars at the gates of Balmoral Castle.

All the Queen’s children are now there plus her grandson and two daughter-in-laws. #QueenElizabeth #Queen pic.twitter.com/aiP6bEfodi — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022

Harry all but resigned as an active member of the U.K’s royal family in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex and his American-born wife have since pursued a career reinvention as full-time American residents.

Harry and his grandmother were close, even after the Duke of Sussex stepped away from his role as a British royal.

Very sad for Prince Harry that – despite being in the UK – he didn’t get to see his grandmother, The Queen, before she passed away.

They were very close and he spoke to her often despite his decision to leave the Royal Family.#QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/bGMavZ7vQQ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-tenured monarch in British history. The 96-year-old queen assumed the position in 1952.

King Charles — who succeeded his mother as Britain’s monarch — was at Balmoral Castle before Elizabeth’s death.

King Charles III mourned the loss of his mother in his first statement as monarch on Thursday.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.