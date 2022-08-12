Share
News

Cruz Confronts FBI Dir. Wray Over Leaked Document Showing Agency's Anti-Patriotic Guidance

 By Randy DeSoto  August 12, 2022 at 7:41am
Share

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray over a leaked document published last week which instructs bureau officials to look for patriotic symbols to identify potential “militia violent extremists.”

Project Veritas reported an FBI whistleblower provided the document labeled for “FBI Internal Use Only.”

Among the symbols featured in the document are the Betsy Ross flag, the Gadsden flag and the Gonzales battle flag.

 

Trending:
Is Liz Cheney Getting Rich Off Hunter Biden? The Shocking Connection No One's Been Talking About

“I am deeply concerned that the FBI and the Department of Justice have become thoroughly politicized,” Cruz said to Wray, who was appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Aug. 4.

“I think this is a problem that began during the Obama administration. I think it metastasized … during the Trump administration, and I think it continues, and is even worse today, under the Biden administration,” he continued.

The senator offered his assessment that Wray himself does not personally reflect the politicization of the agency, but he’s not been willing to root it out either.

Do you think the FBI has become partisan?

With that preface, Cruz cited the Project Veritas story as indicative of how slanted against conservatives the FBI has become.

The Texan noted the list of patriotic symbols that are being taught are indicative of “militia violent extremism.”

“These symbols weren’t things like the Ku Klux Klan or the Nazi Party, which naturally would be symbols of that,” Cruz said.

“Instead they included, rather astonishingly, patriotic symbols of our nation and our history,” like the Betsy Ross flag, the Gadsden flag and the Gonzales battle flag, he recounted.

Related:
Cruz Forces FBI Dir to Admit Agent Who Oversaw Whitmer Kidnap Plot Investigation Now in Charge of DC Office

The Continental Congress adopted the Betsy Ross flag — with 13 stars and 13 stripes — as the national flag during the Revolutionary War in 1777.

Cruz had an aide place pictures of former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden being sworn in on their inauguration days under Betsy Ross flags.

The Gadsden flag was created by South Carolina lawmaker Christopher Gadsden, who was a member of the Continental Congress and the Constitutional Convention.

It was the first flag of the U.S. Marines.

The senator noted that states like Virginia and Florida allow citizens to choose the Gadsden flag as the background for their license plates.

Finally, the Gonzales flag dates back to the Texas Revolution against Mexico in 1835. The flag says “Come and Take It” with a cannon depicted on it.

This was the message Texans sent to Mexican soldiers who wanted their cannon back, which had been placed by their government in the town of Gonzales — east of San Antonio — originally to fend off Native attacks, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Regarding the Gonzales flag, Cruz said that he would like to self report because the boots he wears in the Senate include it. He then proceeded to place one on the table in front of him.

“Director Wray, what are y’all doing? This makes no sense,” Cruz said.

He asked Wray if he agreed with FBI guidance that these flags are signs of “militia violent extremism.”

The director said he was not aware of the document in question.

“But I will tell you that when we put out intelligence products, including ones that reference symbols, which we do across a wide variety of contexts, we usually make great pains, take great pains to put caveats and warnings in the document that make clear that a symbol alone is not considered evidence of violent extremism,” Wray said.

Cruz interjected saying, “But you don’t include things like Antifa. You don’t include things like Black Lives Matter. Instead, you identify patriotic Americans as suspect.”

He further argued that there seems to be a pattern of targeting people who do not toe the government line, such as parents who speak out at school board meetings regarding critical race theory or mask mandates.

Wray responded saying the FBI was focused on investigating those making threats against school officials, but not those who merely exercise their right to free speech.

Cruz questioned how many parents had been investigated. Wray answered that he did not know the answer, but it was a small number.

Cruz countered that House Republicans had reported dozens of their constituents had received knocks on their door by the FBI.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: FBI Lists 11 Sets of Classified Documents Recovered in Mar-a-Lago Raid - Report
Breaking: DeSantis Press Sec Pushaw Announces Resignation, But She's Not Going Far
Cruz Confronts FBI Dir. Wray Over Leaked Document Showing Agency's Anti-Patriotic Guidance
Trump Posts the 5 Words on Everyone's Minds After the Raid
Trump Getting Ultimate Revenge After Raid - Eric Reports Record-Breaking Support in Just 24 Hours
See more...

Conversation