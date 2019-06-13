SECTIONS
Cruz Draws Attention with Offer To Aid Ocasio-Cortez on Birth Control Bill

A partnership between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of New York, left, and Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, right, may be in the offing on the tinderbox subject of birth control.Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images; Alex Wroblewski / Getty ImagesA partnership between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of New York, left, and Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, right, may be in the offing on the tinderbox subject of birth control. (Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images; Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published June 13, 2019 at 7:14am
A partnership between the 2016 Republican presidential candidate who excoriated “New York values” and a Democrat legislator who personifies many of them may be in the offing on the tinderbox subject of birth control.

The potential partnership between Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has its roots in a common goal that first brought the two together.

They each want to impose a lifetime ban so that former lawmakers cannot go through the revolving door to become lobbyists, and have taken preliminary steps to work together on the issue.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a few days later that she believed birth control should be available over the counter.

Cruz then went equally public with an offer.

“I agree. Perhaps, in addition to the legislation we are already working on together to ban Members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, we can team up here as well. A simple, clean bill making birth control available over the counter. Interested?” he tweeted Wednesday.

Cruz’s tweet drew a lot of attention.

As of Thursday morning, Ocasio-Cortez had not posted a reply.

Should birth control pills be available over the counter?

However, Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — like Ocasio-Cortez, a first-term legislator — replied to Cruz via Twitter saying his support of a Democrat bill is welcome.

And the tweet below earned a retweet from Ocasio-Cortez.

“We’ve always believed affordable, accessible birth control isn’t just a women’s issue so look forward to you co-sponsoring, got a few good men on already including @RepBera M.D.,” Pressley added, referring to Democrat Rep. Ami Bera of California.

Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Cory Gardner of Colorado have also proposed legislation in the Senate to make birth control available as an over-the-counter medicine, according to Yahoo News.

Access to birth control is currently regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which requires that a woman have a prescription to purchase birth control pills.

One issue in the debate over changing birth control from a prescription medicine to an over-the-counter drug is money.

Republicans have “been pushing this for several years to escape from the political problems of who should pay for birth control and its conflation with abortion debate,” Julie Rovner, a health care reporter with Kaiser Health News, tweeted.

Planned Parenthood opposes making birth control an over-the-counter medicine unless it is free.

Ocasio-Cortez shared part of that position on Twitter.

Cruz’s tweet made no mention of free birth control.

Cruz has taken unique positions before on the subject of birth control.

In 2015, while seeking the GOP nomination for president, he spoke to an Iowa audience about the ready availability of contraceptives in America to rebut Democrat claims that Republicans wanted to restrict access.

“Last I checked, we don’t have a rubber shortage in America,” Cruz said then, according to ABC News.

“Look, when I was in college, we had a machine in the bathroom, you put 50 cents in and voila. So, yes, anyone who wants contraceptives can access them, but it’s an utter made-up nonsense issue.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







