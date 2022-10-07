Parler Share
Commentary

Cruz, Graham Prepare to Send Impeachment Papers to White House, Biden Admin Better Arrange a Plan

 By Richard Moorhead  October 7, 2022 at 5:11am
Parler Share

Two Republican senators are placing a Biden cabinet official on notice.

Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are warning Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to prepare for a potential impeachment trial.

They’re citing the porous state of the southern border under his leadership and dismal immigration enforcement.

“This is gross dereliction of duty and, if not corrected swiftly, could provide grounds for impeachment,” the senators inform Mayorkas in the Wednesday letter.

Mayorkas is considered a likely candidate for congressional oversight in the event Republicans win one or both chambers of Congress in a November “Red Wave” midterm election.

Trending:
Congressman Announces Cause of Death for Healthy, 'Fully Vaccinated' 17-Year-Old Daughter

Mayorkas has overseen a historic increase in illegal alien arrivals, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

“Since you assumed office as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security(DHS) 19 months ago, there have been over 4.4 million illegal crossings, including over 3.5 million apprehensions by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and at least 900,000 gotaways, who evaded apprehension,” Cruz and Graham point out in their letter.

Deportations plummeted even as illegal crossings skyrocketed in fiscal year 2021, according to one ICE whistleblower. Many advocates of border integrity point to the Biden administration’s weak enforcement as a de facto invitation for potential illegal immigrants.

Illegal immigration erodes American democracy and significantly increases the cost of living for average Americans.

Do you think that Mayorkas should be impeached?

Illegals will cost the taxpayer over $140 billion in free public services alone in 2022, according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform — a figure that doesn’t include the deleterious impact of illegal migration on U.S. housing costs and wages.

Cruz and Graham are warning that Mayorkas won’t get as many breaks from a Republican-led Congress.

The senators criticize Mayorkas for a 219 percent increase in fentanyl apprehensions on the part of Customs and Border Protection.

Increased seizures of drugs at the border usually correlate with higher volumes of drug smuggling, much of which authorities are unable to prevent.

“We fully expect that in a few months’ time a Republican-led Congress will hold you to account for your willful negligence regarding the security of the southern border and the safety of the American people,” the GOP senators indicate in the letter.

Related:
Conflict of Interest? Biden's Granddaughter Tours College Where He Was Paid Handsomely

Impeaching a cabinet secretary is only slightly different from impeaching the president, with the vice president presiding over a Senate trial instead of the chief justice of the United States.

A simple majority vote in the House of Representatives spurs a Senate impeachment trial, but it takes two-thirds of senators to remove a federal official from office.

Removing Mayorkas from office would take the backing of a number of Senate Democrats, but it’s a possibility Biden’s border czar could find himself impeached by a Republican House of Representatives.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




'Lifelong Democrat' and Former Deputy Mayor of Philadelphia Endorses Oz Over Fetterman, Cites Safety of His City
'Fueled by Faith', Yankee Fan-Favorite Etches Name Into History with New Record
We Have the Video: Children's Hospital Deleted Outrageous Footage of Doctor Dealing with 'Transgender' Babies
Comedian Jon Stewart Bows at the Altar of Wokeness, Apologizes for Past Jokes
Report: Meghan and Harry Totally Snubbed the Queen 2 Times Before She Passed Away
See more...

Conversation