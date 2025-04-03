Share
Ontario Premier Doug Ford gives remarks at a March 10 news conference.
(Katherine KY Cheng / Getty Images)

Crying Uncle: Ontario Premier Makes Liberation Day Plea to Trump, Agrees to His Terms

 By Randy DeSoto  April 3, 2025 at 3:57pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is apparently coming around to President Donald Trump’s way of thinking that Canada should remove its high tariffs on U.S. goods coming into his country.

This is the same Canadian leader who had threatened just last month to shut off electricity to Americans coming from his country if Trump imposed tariffs.

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Ford on Wednesday, ahead of Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement, “Do you think it’s fair? You have tariffs on a whole number of products.”

“That’s right, and we’d be willing to take those off tomorrow if he took all the tariffs off,” Ford said.

Sorkin responded to Ford, “You’re saying you’d take all the tariffs off. … I guess my question is, why has all of that not already happened, and does President Trump know that you’d be prepared to do that?”

“He knows, and [Commerce] Secretary [Howard] Lutnick knows that we’re willing to take these tariffs off in the next minute, if he said he’s taking their tariffs off,” Ford asserted.

“If he dropped all the tariffs, we’d have zero tariffs,” the premier said.

Now, what got Ford to the point of saying that Canada’s willing to drop all its tariffs? Trump announcing a new tariff regime.

Will Canada eventually bow to Trump’s request for simple, honest, reciprocal trade?

That is the stick that is driving these negotiations.

On Thursday, Ford reiterated in an interview with CTV, “We’re going to continue targeting zero tariffs.”

So, everything appears to be going according to Trump’s plan.

Senate RINOs Turn on Trump to Undo Key Policy, But Then a Republican Colleague Points Out the Obvious

“I think it’s going very well,” the president told reporters at the White House Thursday regarding his tariff policy, as the stock market took a major hit.

“It was an operation, like when a patient get operated on. It’s a big thing. I said this [would] exactly be the way it is,” he continued, meaning there would be some turbulence.

But he pointed to the nearly $5 trillion in investment into the U.S. economy made since he’s taken office as proof that his plan to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. through tariffs and pro-growth tax and regulatory policies is working.

“The rest of the world wants to see is there any way to make a deal,” Trump said. Premier Ford’s comments above are a case in point.

He added later in the day, “Tariffs give us great power to negotiate.”

“What we have is we have a set of tariffs based on what they have been charging us. That’s reciprocal. And those tariffs have come in, and every country has called us. That’s the beauty of what we do. We put ourselves in the driver’s seat,” Trump said.

Former George W. Bush Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez said he believes this is exactly what Trump is up to.

After Trump’s Wednesday announcement, Gutierrez told CNBC, “It’s the opening step. I would expect, and I would assume that this will not be in place in a month, two months. Definitely not in the back half of the year. So I’m in the camp that this is … the beginning of a big negotiation.”

He added, “It’s not only about bringing production back, but it’s also about market access.”

Trump’s reciprocal tariff plan calls for countries that charge the U.S. high rates to be charged half that amount in return, with 10 percent as a baseline amount on all goods coming into America.

Gutierrez argued that Trump will likely want to keep in place the 10 percent across-the-board tariff as a revenue generator, while the higher reciprocal tariffs on dozens of countries will go away as they lower their import duties on U.S. goods.

That feels like how all this is going to play out.

It’s Trump’s “Art of the Deal” in action.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




