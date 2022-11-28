Crypto Prodigy Unexpectedly Dead at 30, Less Than 2 Weeks After FTX Scandal

The cryptocurrency world, which was reeling from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, has suffered another blow with the death of one of the crypto market’s rising stars.

On Wednesday, the co-founder of the Amber Group, Hong Kong-based digital asset company, Tiantian Kullander died in his sleep at 30 years old, according to the New York Post.

Kullander’s death is not the only thing to shake up the crypto world. Almost a month ago 29-year-old cryptocurrency success story Nikolai Mushegian was found drowned on a Puerto Rico beach. Mushegian had earlier claimed the CIA and Mossad were out to kill him, according to the Daily Mail.

Kullander launched his company in 2017 in partnership with former Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley workers, according to Australia’s News.com.

In 2019 he was listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Earlier this year, the Amber Group had a worth of $3 billion and was in the process of raising another $100 million.

“Tiantian (or ‘TT’, as he was lovingly known) was instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success,” the company said in a statement on its website. “He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity.”

“TT was a respected thought leader and widely recognized as a pioneer for the industry. His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals. His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities,” the statement continued.

The statement said Kullander “sat on the Board of Fnatic (one of the world’s most successful e-sports organizations) and founded KeeperDAO (the first on-chain liquidity underwriter) before giving it back to its community.”

The statement noted that Kullander was married with one child.

This week, the collapse of FTX and the overall crypto market will be investigated by Congress, according to Fox Business.

The Senate Agriculture Committee will summon Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam, according to Republican Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas

“The hearing will give us an opportunity to ask Chairman Behnam what the CFTC needs from Congress to establish a regulatory framework that will give consumers greater confidence that their investments are safe,” a statement from Boozman said.

The $32 billion collapse of FTX has prompted calls for regulation of the crypto market after FTX filed for bankruptcy because it could not cover calls of investors to get their money back.

“Crypto finance, because it is no different than traditional finance in the risks that it exposes, needs to be under the regulatory perimeter,” Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said earlier this month, according to the Financial Post.

In an Op-Ed in the Guardian, Kenneth Rogoff, a professor of economics and public policy at Harvard University, said the collapse of FTX may shake the market but doubted there will be vast reforms.

“[I]t is unlikely that the most important player, the U.S., with its weak and fragmented crypto regulation, will undertake a bold strategy any time soon. FTX may be the biggest scandal in crypto so far; sadly, it is unlikely to be the last,” he wrote.

