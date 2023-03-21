Parler Share
Sports
News

Cuban Baseball Team Returns Home After Losing to USA, Then Group Realizes Who Was Missing on Flight

 By Jack Davis  March 21, 2023 at 4:33pm
Parler Share

Cuba moved fast to ensure every athlete it sent to the World Baseball Classic in Miami made it back to the island.

Catcher Iván Prieto González moved faster and defected to the U.S. Sunday night after Cuba lost to the U.S. 14-2, according to the Miami Herald.

“According to sources, the Bullpen Catcher of the Cuba team, Ivan Prieto, escaped from the hotel and became the first ‘deserter’ of the Cuban delegation in this World Classic,” journalist Yordano Carmona tweeted (translation by Google Translate.)

“The team has already traveled to the island and the player was not on the plane. The Cuba team traveled to the island and Bullpen Catcher Ivan Prieto did not get on the flight,” he wrote.

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi's 'No One Is Above the Law' Post About Trump Spectacularly Blows Up in Her Face

Gonzalez was picked up by his brother at the hotel where Cuba’s team had been staying.

The defector was not available for comment

Cuban rules mean anyone who flees from an official delegation, such as the team it sent to the World Baseball Classic, cannot enter the island for five years.

Is the Biden administrator too soft on Cuba?

Gonzalez was the team’s bullpen catcher to help pitchers warm up and had played eight seasons in Cuban leagues.

Although the team returned one player short, Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel in a Monday ceremony called the players “heroes … that faced a powerful rival with dignity and amid tremendous hostility by a group of haters who, in a grotesque and indecent way, wanted to overshadow the sporting spectacle.”

Diaz-Canel was referring to Cuban exiles and protesters who greeted the team’s appearance on Sunday.

“We don’t want them here. None. People that work for the Castro family. We don’t want them. They can go any place they want. Go to New York. Go to California. Not Miami. I hope this is the last time they come here,” protester Jose Vilela said, according to the Daily Mail.

Related:
NFL Fans Confused as Players Don Foreign Flags - League OKs Communist China and Cuba Alongside US Flag

The defection was celebrated by Cuban exiles in Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

“We welcome this Cuban brother to the land of the free. This ratifies our position that the protests weren’t against the baseball players, but against the regime that enslaves them,” said author and activist Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat, 57, whose family left Cuba in the 1970s.

“Anyone who seeks freedom must be welcomed,” said Ramón Saúl Sánchez, 68, president of a group that seeks more democracy in Cuba.

“The fact that a baseball player, who is better off than most Cubans on the island, had to escape from the security forces of the Cuban government, gives us a taste of what type of regime they have been made to live in,” the Democracy Movement leader said.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez noted that, to her, there was also meaning in what took place on the field in the 14-2 U.S. victory.

“Last night’s win for the United States was a resounding reminder that freedom always wins,” Nuñez said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




College Football Coach Suffers 'Serious Injuries' After Being Hit by Truck
Cuban Baseball Team Returns Home After Losing to USA, Then Group Realizes Who Was Missing on Flight
Tom Brady Will Be Subject to Mockery at Comedy Show, But There's One Joke That's Off Limits: Report
Breaking Report: Trump to Be Indicted Wednesday - But Here's When He'll Appear in Court
Man's Attempt to Kidnap a Student from a Bus Stop Thwarted When Group of Kids Fights Back: Police
See more...

Conversation