Weeks since pro-democracy protests in Cuba began, the Democratic Party has proven to be inept at or uninterested in supporting freedom and opposing communism. Unfortunately, anti-Americanism now runs rampant in Washington, D.C.

For weeks, national Democratic leaders like President Biden have either kept silent on the protests or outright appeased the Cuban regime.

The Biden administration has failed to act, allowing the evil of communism to endure in the Caribbean. Cuban-Americans, many of whom recently gathered in front of the White House to voice their frustrations, are right to call out President Biden’s failure in their quest for universal human rights. They are right to be angry.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York somehow found time to blame the United States for Cuban communism. So did the Black Lives Matter movement, which believes “the people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government.” New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who launched the infamous “1619 Project,” even claimed Cuba is the “most equal” country in the Western Hemisphere.

No, that’s not a joke. The left is off the proverbial rocker.

Then there’s President Biden, who proclaims himself pro-immigrant but shuts the door on Cuban immigrants fleeing persecution under a communist regime.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has vowed to turn away Cuban (and Haitian) refugees who attempt to arrive in the United States by boat amid crises in their countries. But, at the same time, the Biden administration has directed Customs and Border Protection agents to help illegal immigrants from Mexico wade across the Rio Grande. The double standard is baffling.

Democrats would have you believe that “universal human rights” remain a top priority, yet they have shown utter disregard for Cubans stripped of those rights.

When it suits them, the same Democrats turn a blind eye to Cuban communism, the persecution of Uyghur Muslims in China, and other human rights violations around the world. There is rhetoric and there is action, and Democrats in power have given today’s victims of communism neither.

There is a reason why Cuban-Americans have had enough of the Democratic Party, whose anti-American rhetoric is growing stronger and stronger by the day.

There is a reason why nearly 60 percent of Cuban registered voters now affiliate with or lean toward the Republican Party. There is a reason why 55 percent of Florida’s Cuban-American voters turned out for President Trump in 2020, winning him the state and setting up Republicans for sustained success in the elections to come.

When the American flag becomes “controversial,” immigrants who genuinely love American become repulsed. Immigrants from Cuba and other countries in crisis know that the American Dream remains the world’s best chance for freedom and individual opportunity, no matter what Democrats say.

They recognize that “being American” is a privilege that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

They understand the virtues of America better than most — and certainly better than Democrats who are ashamed of their country.

In a matter of decades, we have gone from President Reagan urging the Soviet Union to tear down the Berlin Wall and defeating the communist empire to President Biden flying the Marxist Black Lives Matter flag atop U.S. embassies and blaming Americans for their supposedly evil views.

Cuban-Americans certainly appreciate President Reagan’s aspirational view that America is “the last best hope of man on earth.” Ours is a country that has fought on behalf of and adopted oppressed people from around the globe.

All Americans deserve more optimistic words and actions from their leaders, but they won’t get a shred of optimism from President Biden and his fellow Democrats. They are too busy tearing our country down.

As the 2022 election approaches, it is obvious there are two distinct visions of America: those who love our country, yet strive to create a more perfect union, and those who hate it.

Once again, we find America at an ideological crossroads. Once again, it is a time for choosing.

