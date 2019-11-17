'She's in a Cult': George Conway Reportedly Wants Kellyanne Out of the White House for Sake of Marriage

A new report on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s married life portrays her husband as wanting his wife to choose between him and the White House of President Donald Trump.

The report in Vanity Fair by special correspondent Gabriel Sherman relies extensively on unnamed sources and calls George Conway “the unlikeliest Resistance hero of all.”

Citing what the report called three sources “close to George,” Sherman wrote that the relationship between Trump’s loyal aide and her Trump-hating husband has “become increasingly distant as impeachment has gained steam.”

“He tells people she’s in a cult,” the report quotes what it called “a Republican who has spoken frequently with George” as saying.

“It’s not going to get better until she’s cast out of the cult,” the report said that another source “close to George” told Sherman.

Neither of the Conways would comment for the report, Sherman wrote.

What Sherman described as a “friend of George’s” claimed that George Conway is saying their marriage can work if his wife walks out on the Trump White House.

“He’s going through a tough time,” another “friend” is quoted as saying.

The Vanity Fair report said George Conway spends most of his time in Manhattan, and that the subject of the president is largely avoided when the two meet in Washington.

The report alleges that Kellyanne Conway takes heat from Trump because of her husband.

“George gets all his power from you,” what the report calls a “Republican briefed on the conversation” claims Trump recently told Kellyanne Conway.

The report further delves into White House politics, claiming that Trump aide Jared Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law, wants Conway gone, but that first lady Melania Trump is a Kellyanne Conway ally who wants her to stay.

The Conway marriage became a bone of contention during a Thursday CNN interview in which Wolf Blitzer brought up the subject after the two had clashed on the issue of impeachment.

“I don’t want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there,” Blitzer said. “Your husband, George Conway, is a lawyer —”

“What did you just say?” Conway said in reply. “No, no, no. Did you just say there are issues there? You don’t want to talk about my marriage but …”

“I don’t want to talk about your marriage,” Blitzer said

“Why would you say that?” Conway said, talking over him.

“I think you embarrassed yourself and I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now?” Conway later said.

“I looked up to you when I was in college and law school, I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad. I really respected you for all those years as someone that would give you the news, and now it’s what somebody’s husband says.”

