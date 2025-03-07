In yet another sign that the left-wing glorification of “transgenderism” is waning, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California now admits it’s unfair for male athletes to compete in women’s sports.

The longtime LGBT activist made the statement Thursday on the debut episode of his podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom,” which featured Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA.

The mere fact that Newsom’s first guest was a prominent conservative already signals that a dramatic shift is occurring culturally in the wake of President Donald Trump’s re-election.

On the podcast, Kirk confronted Newsom, asking him to state for the record if he opposes male athletes competing against women.

“So, like, you right now should come out and be like, ‘You know what? The young man who’s about to win the state championship in the long jump — in female sports — that shouldn’t happen. … Would you say no men in female sports?” Kirk asked.

Newsom replied, “Well, I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that. So that’s easy to call out — the unfairness of that.”

Gov. Newsom says allowing trans athletes in women’s sports is ‘an issue of fairness’ https://t.co/5GwGBG7xT3 pic.twitter.com/w7w8kNoIwt — New York Post (@nypost) March 6, 2025

While it’s absurd to applaud Newsom for stating a fact, his admission marks a turning point in the left’s warped crusade to trivialize and erase women through its fetishization of transgenderism.

During Joe Biden’s failed presidency, womanhood was demeaned and devalued as men dominated women’s sports, beauty pageants, and even usurped the female domain of pregnancy.

Indeed – keeping men like Lia Thomas our of women’s sport is to ensure fair competition and fair play! pic.twitter.com/RapkFE4gfv — Mark Irvine (@Mark1957) March 5, 2025

Hands on the table lads Brían Nguyen has won the “Miss Greater Derry 2023” in New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/ZeU8m20yOk — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) November 10, 2022

“Yes, it’s possible for men to become pregnant and give birth to children of their own.” From Healthline, a supposed resource on health information. pic.twitter.com/k0AP7hFmfF — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 14, 2024

For the past few years, the left has repeatedly pushed the misogynistic fiction that a man can “become” a woman simply by getting breast implants and wearing makeup.

Hopefully, Gavin Newsom’s public epiphany about the insanity of letting men dominate women’s sports will embolden other Democrats to speak out in defense of women — and against the rabid elevation of transgenderism.

This is critical, because these propaganda campaigns don’t stop at sports.

This toxic gaslighting is ultimately targeting your children.

The founder of ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ created the event to convince children that changing gender is ‘fun’ and to promote ‘Queer kids books’…

Promoting sexual propaganda to children should be a criminal offence. They are obsessed with brainwashing minors with an LGBT agenda. pic.twitter.com/R9QDlEcLwP — Britain First (@BFirstParty) February 12, 2024

For those who think it’s not about the children. “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” Ready, set, fire away with your comments pic.twitter.com/7jcvwRlOIQ — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) June 27, 2023

Responsible adults must step up and take a principled stand against this satanic poison.

