Share
Commentary
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at East Los Angeles College in Monterey, California, on Feb. 26.
Commentary
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at East Los Angeles College in Monterey, California, on Feb. 26. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Cultural Tipping Point: Top Dem Now Admits It Is 'Unfair' for Trans Athletes to Compete Against Women

 By Samantha Chang  March 7, 2025 at 8:00am
Share

In yet another sign that the left-wing glorification of “transgenderism” is waning, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California now admits it’s unfair for male athletes to compete in women’s sports.

The longtime LGBT activist made the statement Thursday on the debut episode of his podcast, “This is Gavin Newsom,” which featured Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA.

The mere fact that Newsom’s first guest was a prominent conservative already signals that a dramatic shift is occurring culturally in the wake of President Donald Trump’s re-election.

On the podcast, Kirk confronted Newsom, asking him to state for the record if he opposes male athletes competing against women.

“So, like, you right now should come out and be like, ‘You know what? The young man who’s about to win the state championship in the long jump — in female sports — that shouldn’t happen. … Would you say no men in female sports?” Kirk asked.

Newsom replied, “Well, I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that. So that’s easy to call out — the unfairness of that.”

While it’s absurd to applaud Newsom for stating a fact, his admission marks a turning point in the left’s warped crusade to trivialize and erase women through its fetishization of transgenderism.

Will more Democrats admit the truth about transgenderism?

During Joe Biden’s failed presidency, womanhood was demeaned and devalued as men dominated women’s sports, beauty pageants, and even usurped the female domain of pregnancy.

Related:
CNN Forced to Issue Correction on Its Own Fact Check After Trying to Nail Trump for 'Transgender Mice'

For the past few years, the left has repeatedly pushed the misogynistic fiction that a man can “become” a woman simply by getting breast implants and wearing makeup.

Hopefully, Gavin Newsom’s public epiphany about the insanity of letting men dominate women’s sports will embolden other Democrats to speak out in defense of women — and against the rabid elevation of transgenderism.

This is critical, because these propaganda campaigns don’t stop at sports.

This toxic gaslighting is ultimately targeting your children.

Responsible adults must step up and take a principled stand against this satanic poison.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Cultural Tipping Point: Top Dem Now Admits It Is 'Unfair' for Trans Athletes to Compete Against Women
Dem Governor Dumps Nearly $1 Million for Battery Maker, Then It Turns Around and Abandons the State for a Red One
DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza to Be Renamed and Massive Political Statement on Road to Be Painted Over
Trump Setting Stage to Suspend or Even Ban COVID Vax
Rep Working on Legislation Directing Bureau of Engraving and Printing to Create New $250 Bill with Trump's Face
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation