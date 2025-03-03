'Culture Is Shifting': Hollywood Star Lauded for 'Wholesome' Pro-Family Oscars Acceptance Speech

It will take much more than this to redeem Hollywood, but at least it moved things in the right direction.

At Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards, actor Kieran Culkin, younger brother of “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin, won the Oscar for best supporting actor thanks to his portrayal of Benji Kaplan in “A Real Pain,” a Holocaust-themed film set in the present day, per the Associated Press.

The younger Culkin then delivered a refreshing acceptance speech that struck users on the social media platform X as “wholesome” and a signal that the “culture is shifting.”

Roughly halfway through the endearing speech, Culkin spoke directly to his wife, Jazz, in the audience.

“I want to really — I love you, Jazz — this is, um, I have to thank my wife, Jazz,” the actor said in a clip posted to X.

Until that point, he had spoken quickly as he hurried through expressions of gratitude toward various associates and family members. From then on, however, he spoke only of — and to — his wife.

“About a year ago I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, I would — she would give me the kid,” Culkin said.

Still speaking quickly and nervously, he then recalled reminding Jazz of that promise after winning an Emmy. When she acknowledged that she had made that promise, he upped the ante by admitting that he wanted four kids.

Did you watch the Oscars? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (3 Votes)

“She said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar,'” Culkin told the audience.

Jazz held her hands to her face, smiled, laughed, and shook her head “yes” as the crowd cheered.

“I held my hand out. She shook it. And I have not brought it up once until just now. You remember that, honey? You do?” Culkin said over the cheers.

That might have been the best moment of the speech: a prominent male actor using a lighthearted moment involving a handshake agreement with his wife to signal to the world his eagerness to expand their family.

Then came a hilarious and heartwarming conclusion.

“No pressure,” Culkin said to Jazz. “I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get crackin’ on those kids. What do you say?”

“Let’s get crackin’ on those kids” – Kieran Culkin accepts his #Oscar for his supporting role in #ARealPain pic.twitter.com/nGNWz3GNE4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

Conservatives on X, rightfully, celebrated the speech.

Charlie Kirk, for instance, called it the “most pro-family acceptance speech you’ll hear from Hollywood.”

The Oscars are mostly garbage, but this moment between Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz is great. This is the most pro-family acceptance speech you’ll hear from Hollywood. Get married. Have kids. Lots of them. pic.twitter.com/ZtklZ7rDlR — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 3, 2025

According to pro-life advocate Anna Lulis, Culkin “shocked Hollywood by defying the pro-abortion narrative and celebrated having more kids with his wife.”

This is Kieran Culkin. He just won his first-ever Oscar. During his acceptance speech, he shocked Hollywood by defying the pro-abortion narrative and celebrated having more kids with his wife. We need more of this. Culture is shifting. pic.twitter.com/OtqILX06tu — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) March 3, 2025

Others praised the “wholesome” speech as a public endorsement of families.

How extraordinarily wholesome and sweet! — Boring (@floopflower) March 3, 2025

Normalize being publicly excited to have more kids with your wife. 👏 — Max Ukropina (@MaxUkropina) March 3, 2025

No one, of course, should have any illusions, for Hollywood, on balance, remains a demonic cesspool.

Deep down, however, even the most debased and narcissistic actors and actresses have a divine spark. Thus, many of them might have cheered Culkin’s pro-marriage and pro-family speech without consciously understanding why. They could not help recognizing the good in it — though, for the purpose of maintaining their fashionable images, they almost certainly will continue to endorse lifestyle choices and public policies hostile to Culkin’s message.

In short, Culkin’s endearing exchange with his wife showed that God can bring light even into the darkest places.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.