Kieran Culkin accepts the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for "A Real Pain" during the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.
Kieran Culkin accepts the Best Actor In A Supporting Role award for "A Real Pain" during the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

'Culture Is Shifting': Hollywood Star Lauded for 'Wholesome' Pro-Family Oscars Acceptance Speech

 By Michael Schwarz  March 3, 2025 at 9:00am
It will take much more than this to redeem Hollywood, but at least it moved things in the right direction.

At Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards, actor Kieran Culkin, younger brother of “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin, won the Oscar for best supporting actor thanks to his portrayal of Benji Kaplan in “A Real Pain,” a Holocaust-themed film set in the present day, per the Associated Press.

The younger Culkin then delivered a refreshing acceptance speech that struck users on the social media platform X as “wholesome” and a signal that the “culture is shifting.”

Roughly halfway through the endearing speech, Culkin spoke directly to his wife, Jazz, in the audience.

“I want to really — I love you, Jazz — this is, um, I have to thank my wife, Jazz,” the actor said in a clip posted to X.

Until that point, he had spoken quickly as he hurried through expressions of gratitude toward various associates and family members. From then on, however, he spoke only of — and to — his wife.

“About a year ago I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly, publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award, I would — she would give me the kid,” Culkin said.

Still speaking quickly and nervously, he then recalled reminding Jazz of that promise after winning an Emmy. When she acknowledged that she had made that promise, he upped the ante by admitting that he wanted four kids.

Did you watch the Oscars?

“She said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar,'” Culkin told the audience.

Jazz held her hands to her face, smiled, laughed, and shook her head “yes” as the crowd cheered.

“I held my hand out. She shook it. And I have not brought it up once until just now. You remember that, honey? You do?” Culkin said over the cheers.

That might have been the best moment of the speech: a prominent male actor using a lighthearted moment involving a handshake agreement with his wife to signal to the world his eagerness to expand their family.

Then came a hilarious and heartwarming conclusion.

“No pressure,” Culkin said to Jazz. “I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get crackin’ on those kids. What do you say?”

Determined to Lose: Dem Gov. Supports Replacing 'Mother' With 'Inseminated Person'

Conservatives on X, rightfully, celebrated the speech.

Charlie Kirk, for instance, called it the “most pro-family acceptance speech you’ll hear from Hollywood.”

According to pro-life advocate Anna Lulis, Culkin “shocked Hollywood by defying the pro-abortion narrative and celebrated having more kids with his wife.”

Others praised the “wholesome” speech as a public endorsement of families.

No one, of course, should have any illusions, for Hollywood, on balance, remains a demonic cesspool.

Deep down, however, even the most debased and narcissistic actors and actresses have a divine spark. Thus, many of them might have cheered Culkin’s pro-marriage and pro-family speech without consciously understanding why. They could not help recognizing the good in it — though, for the purpose of maintaining their fashionable images, they almost certainly will continue to endorse lifestyle choices and public policies hostile to Culkin’s message.

In short, Culkin’s endearing exchange with his wife showed that God can bring light even into the darkest places.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
