Cunningham's Coach Hangs Her Out to Dry as Reporters Ask About Men in Women's Sports - Worst Answer We've Ever Heard

Coaches stand by their players. That is, unless those players express a view that has been common knowledge for millennia, dating back to the earliest occurrence of humans engaging in athletic competitions.

The coach currently upholding that standard would be Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White. The player she is failing to defend would be Sophie Cunningham.

On July 21, ESPN did a profile on Cunningham in which she expressed disapproval towards biological males pretending to be women — “transwomen” or “transgirls,” in this instance — playing against young female athletes.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,'” Cunningham said. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

White sat on the fence when asked about the issue. Fox News sports journalist Jackson Thompson posted footage of her speaking about it Friday.

“What’s your personal stance?” she was asked.

Fever coach Stephanie White is asked her stance on males playing in women’s sports. “I wouldn’t really say that I’m educated enough from a scientific standpoint. I don’t ever believe that exclusion is the answer.” She then opens up on “frustration” over the debate being tied… pic.twitter.com/6hOLPSBYBf — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) August 1, 2026

Does Sophie’s coach owe her an apology? Yes No

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“I don’t know that I would say that I’m educated enough from a scientific standpoint. I don’t ever believe that exclusion is an answer,” she replied.

“I do think when we think about various levels of sport, various governing bodies of sport, and things that go into that — like I said, I’m not educated enough at the different levels.”

She’s not educated enough? You do not need to be a biologist to know that male athletes do not belong in women’s sports.

Recall one occasion, as reported by Outkick in November 2023, when a group of high school boys 15 and younger defeated the United States National Women’s Soccer team 5-2.

Think about one of the top female boxers in the world, Claressa Shields, taking on Floyd Mayweather.

It would be a televised murder.

White knows the truth. She understands that Cunningham is correct and that boys pretending to be girls should not compete against females and crush their dreams.

She is being agreeable because she is scared.

The trans mob is out to get Cunningham, and if White supports her, they will come for her as well.

It takes courage to stand up for the truth. We all hear it growing up in school, whether through stories in literature or actual events in history.

Courage to stand up creates change. That change can make a difference.

If we all collectively say enough and support each other, nonsense like gender ideology does not win.

But first, we must all have that courage.

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