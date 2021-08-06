Cuomo Accuser Files Criminal Complaint That Could Lead to Arrest

One of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s accusers has filed a criminal complaint against him, which means Cuomo could face arrest and prosecution.

Cuomo was accused earlier this week by New York Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a pattern of sexual harassment following a months-long investigation in which multiple women came forward to share stories of how he allegedly touched them, groped them or otherwise invaded their personal space.

The accusations were all laid out in James’ lengthy report.

One of the governor’s accusers said Cuomo went beyond simply invading her space and making her feel uncomfortable. The woman, who has not been identified by name but was listed in the AG report, has accused the Democratic governor of cupping her breast and attempting to touch her behind.

The New York Post reported that the woman, who was designated as “Executive Assistant #1” in the AG report, met with Albany County Sheriff’s Office officials Thursday and filed a criminal complaint against Cuomo.

Sheriff Craig Apple told the Post that if his agency finds the woman’s claims to have merit, Cuomo could face arrest, as well as prosecution from the district attorney.

“The end result could either be it sounds substantiated and an arrest is made and it would be up to the DA to prosecute the arrest,” Apple said.

“Just because of who it is we are not going to rush it or delay it,” he cautioned.

“Executive Assistant #1″ told investigators for the AG report that the governor groped her in November 2020.

“I mean it was — he was like cupping my breast. He cupped my breast,” the accuser said.

“I have to tell you it was — at the moment I was in such shock that I could just tell you that I just remember looking down seeing his hand, seeing the top of my bra and I remember it was like a little even the cup — the kind of bra that I had to the point I could tell you doesn’t really fit me properly, it was a little loose, I just remember seeing exactly that,” she said.

On another occasion, Cuomo “moved his hand to grab her butt cheek and began to rub it” for at least five seconds, the report stated, adding that the alleged victim was so unnerved by the encounter that selfies she took with Cuomo were blurry.

The woman said she was fearful of speaking out, as she did not want to face retribution from the governor’s staff.

The incident in which Cuomo allegedly tried to touch her behind reportedly took place in late 2019 at the Executive Mansion, just three months before the coronavirus pandemic made Cuomo a national establishment media hero.

Cuomo has been defiant when asked to resign this week by state Democrats and even President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

It appears as though Cuomo might soon be ousted, as The Associated Press reported earlier this week a majority of lawmakers in the New York State Assembly favor removing the three-term governor from office. The legislative body only needs a simple majority to agree to begin a process of impeachment.

Depending on the results of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigation, Cuomo could also at some point find himself behind bars.

