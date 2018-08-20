SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Cuomo Attempts To Take GOP Candidate’s 30-Second Ad Off Air

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesNEW YORK, NY - MAY 1: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo looks on during a bill signing event at John Jay College, May 1, 2018 in New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ensuring domestic abusers are prohibited from legally possessing handguns and long guns in New York State. The bill also prohibits anyone with an outstanding warrant, felony or other serious offenses from receiving or renewing a firearm license. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Neetu Chandak
at 10:26am
Print

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, tried to take down Republican gubernatorial nominee Marc Molinaro’s ad off the air Sunday for allegedly providing misleading information.

Molinaro released a 30-second advertisement, “Guilty,” that emphasized corruption from Cuomo’s top adviser Joe Percoco and State University of New York Polytechnic Institute founder Alain Kaloyeros, the New York Daily News reported Sunday.

The ad was recorded on Aug. 1.

“Andrew Cuomo’s top advisers are going to jail for stealing your tax dollars,” the narrator of the ad said.

“And now he’s under investigation again for another pay-to-play scam.”

TRENDING: Pence Doesn’t Miss a Beat the Moment Congressman’s Wife Trips Coming Off Air Force Two

Cuomo filed a cease-and-desist letter to news stations for the ad referencing an investigation into health care organization Crystal Run for making questionable donations, which the campaign said does not involve the governor, according to the Daily News.

“It is false, cheap, and nasty — it is exactly what you would expect from Trump mini-me Marc Molinaro,” Cuomo spokeswoman Abbey Fashouer said to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

This statement was also made to the Daily News.

Officials were investigating whether the New York health care agency improperly obtained funds after it received a $25 million grant from Cuomo, the Albany Times Union reported.

Do you think this ad is improper?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Crystal Run Healthcare donated $250,000 to his campaign in 2013 and executives and doctors, additionally, donated $400,000 collectively between 2011 and 2013.

Percoco was declared guilty for several counts of corruption in March, according to the Times Union on March 13. His sentencing was delayed four times for unspecified reasons and is scheduled for after the Democrat primaries on Sept. 13, according to the The Syracuse Post-Standard.

Kaloyeros was convicted of bid rigging on state contracts related to Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion,” an initiative intended to strengthen western and central New York economies, the Times Union reported on July 13. The state contracts were worth over $850 million.

Molinaro hopes to take the governor position, while Cuomo is seeking a third term.

TheDCNF reached out to the Molinaro campaign for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

RELATED: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Has Donated Millions To Influence November Voting

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

The Fox News Channel logo on a television screen.

Senior Fox News Reporter Abruptly Leaves Network

Evie Fordham

Ohio congressional candidate Troy Balderson.

Republican Candidate Officially Declared Winner in Key Congressional Election

Michael Bastasch

World leaders arriving at NATO summit 2018Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock

EPA Officials Admit: We Colluded with Lobbyists Who Opposed Trump’s Agenda

Andrew Kerr

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, speaks at the National Press Club on Aug. 21, 2018.Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock

‘Climate Activist’ Warren Exposed in Tax Returns, Received Royalties from Natural Gas Industry

Joe Saunders

Woman speaking on Fox News set

Manafort Juror #0302: Mueller’s Case Was ‘Witch Hunt’

Scott Kelnhofer

operations in Afghanistan from 2016-18YouTube

Army General: Trump’s Complete Reversal of Obama’s Strategy Is Working

Randy DeSoto

Albert H. Teich/Shutterstock.com

Pelosi Reveals Impeachment Stance After Cohen Plea: ‘Has to Spring From Somewhere Else’

Chris Agee

Steven Crowder gets a beer thrown on himscreen shot / YouTube

Watch: Steven Crowder Confronts Person Who Offered Bounty for Killing ICE Agents

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.