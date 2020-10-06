Chris Cuomo is mad.

He’s mad that President Donald Trump has returned to the White House following a brief hospital stay for COVID-19, and he’s particularly mad that Trump — gasp! — appeared at the White House without a mask.

Cuomo’s “righteous anger” at Trump’s behavior is belied by the fact that he himself broke quarantine when he had the coronavirus back in April.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host lambasted Trump on Monday night, calling the president’s actions “propaganda” and asking, “How much bulls— do you need in your life?”

Chris Cuomo says he won’t play the president’s White House “propaganda” video on CNN. “How much bullshit do you need in your life?” 😳 pic.twitter.com/nq3QBox502 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) October 6, 2020

“He didn’t just walk in the White House one time with no mask tonight. He had his video crew capture that stupid scene again so he could put out propaganda,” Cuomo added, according to The Hill.

Cuomo wouldn’t play the audio associated with the video, because he’s taking a stand against such reckless behavior.

Never mind the fact that Trump was entering the White House — a.k.a. his home, where he currently lives. You do not need to wear a mask in your own home.

Is Cuomo's offense at Trump's behavior hypocritical? Yes No

By the way, it is completely normal that Trump, who by all appearances seems to be recovering nicely, would be released from the hospital to continue recovering at home.

All Cuomo’s anger does is reveal him as the hypocrite he is.

Cuomo tested positive for the coronavirus in April and claimed that he quarantined himself in his basement while he was recovering.

He even aired a video showing his return to the land of the living.

There’s only one problem: Cuomo was caught out and about in the Hamptons while he was supposedly under quarantine.

When a biker identified as David Whelan recognized Cuomo and confronted him, Cuomo verbally assailed the man.

He later insulted Whelan on SiriusXM radio, calling him a “jacka–” and a “loser.”

Now, Cuomo has the audacity to blast Trump’s behavior.

The only person looking irresponsible here is Cuomo.

