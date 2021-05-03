On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo live-streamed his announcement to reopen the state beginning May 19, including an extreme accusation against New Yorkers who don’t take the vaccine.

The Democrat said during the live event, “Maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother and wind up killing your grandmother.”

Gov. Cuomo to people who don’t take the vaccine: “Maybe you go home and kiss your grandmother and wind up killing your grandmother.” pic.twitter.com/QZbyJBAIj1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 3, 2021

The comment quickly garnered pushback across social media.

You killed 15,000 grandparents. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 3, 2021

I mean, if anyone knows how to knock off a grandma it’s @NYGovCuomo. — Mark Patient (@MarkPatient) May 3, 2021

He’s finally talking about something he’s actually accomplished. — MJM⛳️🇺🇸 (@MikeVmitch2) May 3, 2021

*only applies to those grandmothers not already killed by Cuomo. — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) May 3, 2021

Cuomo also said during the event that social distancing will remain in place, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance, according to WKBW-TV.

Other changes will include the state’s bar and restaurant curfew being lifted May 17 for outdoor dining and May 31 for indoor dining.

The New York COVID-19 rule requiring a food purchase with alcohol has already been suspended.

“It is time to begin removing certain restrictions and regulations that are no longer necessary, so we can safely reopen and rebuild our state’s economy,” New York state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, said last week, WABC-TV reported.

In addition, New York City announced Monday its plans to restart 24-hour subway service.

“The city that never sleeps is slowly– but surely — living up to its name again and waking up from the COVID-19 pandemic, but so should the subway system, and ASAP,” Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

Large stadiums are permitted to return to 33 percent capacity starting May 19.

“Large indoor and outdoor venues will go to 30% and 33% max capacity that day. Proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test will still be required in New York. Cuomo said the three tri-states are working to coordinate joint COVID protocol for those big arena spaces going forward,” WNBC-TV reported.

Cuomo’s comments come as he faces multiple scandals as governor. The New York leader is currently under investigation for alleged sexual harassment, as well as for allegedly underreporting COVID-19 nursing home deaths.

