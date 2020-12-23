Login
Cuomo's NY Suffers Biggest Loss in New Census Estimates, Red States Make Biggest Gains

By Jack Davis
Published December 23, 2020 at 9:39am
An unofficial census estimate predicts that New York will lose two congressional seats in the next round of redistricting, making it the nation’s biggest loser.

According to the Census Bureau, the numbers are not the official figures that come from the 2020 count of citizens. Rather they are drawn from estimates that use birth records, death records and other data to provide annual snapshots of approximate population changes in between each official census count.

The estimates project that New York state’s 2020 population is about 41,000 people lower than the state’s population in 2010. That contrasts with Texas, which is projected to add about 4.2 million people. Overall, the estimates project that the nation’s population rose by almost 21 million people between 2010 and 2020.

Some jabbed Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for presiding over the state’s population erosion.

If the estimates are accurate, seven states would add congressional seats and nine states would lose them, according to Roll Call. The 435 members of the House are apportioned by population, while the 100 Senate seats are divided up with two senators for each state.

California would lose a congressional seat for the first time in its history if the projections are the same as the final data.

Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota would also lose seats.

But as the Northeast and Midwest lose, the South and West gain.

Texas would gain three seats, according to the projections, while fellow red state Florida would add two seats.

Also projected to gain seats are North Carolina, Colorado, Montana, Arizona and Oregon.

“I think it’s really a continuation of what we’ve seen since 1930,” Kimball Brace, the president of Election Data Services, told Politico last year. “It is a movement away from the Northeast and the Upper Midwest to the South and to the West.”

Brace said the trend line impacts rural areas.

Are New Yorkers fleeing the state due to Gov. Cuomo's disastrous policies?

“The rural population and the rural power is basically diminishing very dramatically. I think you see that in Congress,” she told Roll Call.

New York state will see that played out as New York City gains power at the expense of the rest of the state, predicted Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor.

Levitt said New York City has most of the state’s growth, and also the most minority voters. Rural upstate areas, meanwhile, are shrinking.

“Population trends indicate that population loss is upstate and, if anything, the minority population in places like New York City is growing,” Levitt said.

Although the census has an official Dec. 31 deadline for submitting its final count, information published by the National Conference of State Legislatures projects that the federal figures may not arrive by that time.

That’s a big deal for states, because state legislators are the ones who are given the chore of drawing new district lines. In some states, those new districts must be drawn before the 2021 elections. The new congressional districts will be in place for the 2022 elections.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
