Comments that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made about now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are coming back to haunt him now that he’s the one being accused of sexual improprieties by multiple women.

Kavanaugh, who in 2018 was nominated to the high court, faced an unsubstantiated accusation of inappropriate behavior as a teenager by Christine Blasey Ford. Cuomo now has six accusers with recent allegations, including one woman who says the 63-year-old reached under her shirt just last year.

Cuomo, a staunch liberal, shot down any notion he would resign Friday in desperate comments slamming both “cancel culture” and “politics.”

“I’m not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people,” the governor said on a media call that was reported by Yahoo News. “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.”

“I’m not part of the political club, and you know what? I’m proud of it,” he said.

TRENDING: Officer Critically Wounded After Seemingly Harmless Woman in a Dress Pulls a Pistol

That’s laughable.

Cuomo is the three-term governor of New York and holds a job title his father once did. He also previously served as the state’s attorney general and worked in the Clinton administration as secretary of housing and urban development. He is the epitome of the political club.

Now, he’s playing the role of political outsider and slamming the cancel culture that people like him helped to create while gleefully watching due process for the accused get thrown to the wind.

Cuomo certainly had no issues with cancel culture when he commented during Kavanaugh’s disgraceful confirmation process in 2018.

Do you think Cuomo will survive his term in office? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 10% (228 Votes) 90% (2037 Votes)

The now-justice was accused of vaguely groping a teenager while he himself was a teenager. His accuser was not believable, and the circus ended with Kavanaugh being confirmed.

What did Cuomo have to say at the time?

In an official statement on the state’s website, the governor called for Kavanaugh to take a lie detector test and speculated that Blasey Ford had no motive to lie or stretch the truth about the man whose life she and others were trying to upend.

“I believe Dr. Ford’s testimony is very compelling. Only a political skeptic could find a reason to disbelieve her. What is her possible motive to lie? In any event, I fear this will just increase the political polarization. Whatever happens, your decision will be tainted for history and with it the credibility of the Supreme Court,” Cuomo said in a statement directed at then-President Donald Trump.

“Here is one basic fact that badly hurts Judge Kavanaugh: Why won’t he take a polygraph? Dr. Ford did. If he does not take a polygraph test, it is the ultimate, ‘he said, she said,'” the governor said. “It is the one powerful piece of evidence that seriously damages his credibility and the credibility of his Republican supporters, including yourself.

RELATED: Cuomo Risks Becoming a Laughingstock After What He Just Blamed the Deafening Calls for His Resignation On

“You can and should ask him to take the test. If he refuses, you should pull the appointment.”

He added, “If you do not insist that Judge Kavanaugh take a polygraph, it will be further evidence that you are putting political motivation over your constitutional obligation. Do not aid and abet a lie.”

Cuomo now faces accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior or assault from six women. There is also the shocking COVID-19 nursing home death scandal, which isn’t going anywhere.

Why are these women accusing the governor of being sexual misconduct?

“I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives, but I can tell you, as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation,” the governor told reporters Friday.

He didn’t share that sentiment when a conservative Supreme Court nominee was under the gun.

Cuomo is in the midst of a political freefall that likely will end with him being exiled from politics and shunned by those who just spent a year celebrating him as an intrepid leader and a success story.

If you believe his accusers, he was a man living in a community of glass homes who was on record years ago throwing stones across the neighborhood. His undoing has revealed that not so long ago, he abhorred the idea of the due process he is now demanding for himself.

Cuomo, a supposed national hero in 2020, is on his way down. He’s not going to get back up, and he deserves every bit of what he’s about to encounter.

Of course, the governor could redeem himself, per his logic, if he got on television right now and took a polygraph test.

He might even win another Emmy Award for engaging in such a spectacle.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.