'Curious Omission' Noted in Indictment of Donald Trump: 'What Kind of a Clown Joker Wrote This Thing?'

 By Jack Davis  April 5, 2023 at 6:33am
As every armchair legal scholar following the saga of the indictment of former President Donald Trump has come to understand, the charge of falsifying business records in New York state is a misdemeanor that rises to the level of a felony when done to conceal a crime.

That led many observers who saw to a 34-count indictment against Trump that never hinted at that other crime to respond along the lines of the famous 1984 Wendy’s commercial used to help sink Democrat Gary Hart’s presidential chances: “Where’s the beef?”

Commentator Dan Bongino went on Fox News to ponder the question, “What kind of a clown joker wrote this thing?”

Many on Twitter also noted as a “curious omission” the lack of any particular law that was violated.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not explain the indictment.

“I’m not going to go into our deliberative process on what was brought. The charges that were brought were the ones that were brought. The evidence and the law is the basis for those decisions,” Bragg told reporters Tuesday.

“The indictment doesn’t specify because the law does not so require,” he said.

In castigating Bragg in an opinion piece for Fox News, legal scholar Jonathan Turley noted that the New York prosecutor “insisted that he will convict Trump of the ‘crime to promote a [political] candidacy through unlawful means.’ He insists that he will prove ‘attempts to violate state and federal election laws.'”

“The indictment seems to address the lack of legal precedent with a lack of specificity on the underlying ‘secondary’ felony,” Turley wrote.

“Bragg has done nothing more than replicated the same flawed theory dozens of times,” he said. “This is where math and legal meet. If you multiply any number by zero, it is still zero.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
