It’s no surprise to conservatives that New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s first and only allegiance is to herself and her profile. However, the left seems to be waking up to this fact, too.

Take the workers at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island who recently unionized. This should have been AOC’s proudest moment, what with her rhapsodizing about the joys of organized labor and the perfidies of Amazon — a company which planned to build its second headquarters in her district until she played a role in chasing them off.

While the facility that unionized wasn’t in her district, it was only a few miles away — and the pitched battle was one that could have seen some support from Ocasio-Cortez. Yet, she didn’t really get involved until it became clear the Amazon Labor Union was going to win the ballot, given it was up by 400 votes.

Here’s Ocasio-Cortez flexing her muscles over the news on Twitter:

She was hit with a response by Krystal Ball, the liberal half of the “Breaking Points” YouTube show. Ten days before the tweet, they had talked with Amazon labor organizer Christian Smalls, who noted there hadn’t been much support from Ocasio-Cortez.

“Obviously, the proof is in the pudding,” Smalls had told her. “You know, we had politicians cancel on us the day before our rallies. You know, AOC … we had no politicians from the left or the ‘squad’ show up yet.”







“Here’s the guy who organized the union drive talking about how you left them high and dry. These are your constituents and you couldn’t be bothered to show up until they’re on the cusp of victory,” Ball tweeted at her.

AOC corrected Ball, saying that, “The warehouse isn’t in my district and maybe you should look at a map before claiming so.”

That part is correct. The next part wasn’t entirely accurate. “One scheduling conflict aside, we have requested oversight investigations into Amazon, met with Amazon workers in the Woodside warehouses, and more. Hope you do more due diligence next time.”

The warehouse isn’t in my district and maybe you should look at a map before claiming so. One scheduling conflict aside, we have requested oversight investigations into Amazon, met with Amazon workers in the Woodside warehouses, and more. Hope you do more due diligence next time. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 31, 2022

Jordan Chariton of Status Coup, however, noted that AOC’s people had told a different story as to why she didn’t meet with the unionizers.

“I was told by workers that your folks told them at last minute it was a security issue–not a scheduling conflict,” he tweeted.

“Whether ur district or not, you would think a NY Congressman could’ve tweeted support–particularly in final weeks–for one of the most important union drives in U.S.”

According to Salon, Ocasio-Cortez had canceled an appearance in support of the Amazon Labor Union back in August at the last minute.

“Security was an issue as well,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

“2021 included a lot of high level threats on my life, which limited what activities I was able to do, especially those outside. The combination of that + when we are able to get resources/time to secure them creates scheduling + logistical conflicts.”

Security was an issue as well. 2021 included a lot of high level threats on my life, which limited what activities I was able to do, especially those outside. The combination of that + when we are able to get resources/time to secure them creates scheduling + logistical conflicts — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 31, 2022

However, as others pointed out, AOC was at other unionization drives outside of her district … when the occasion suited her. Here she was at the Hunts Point Produce Market strike, which received considerable local coverage, on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

@AOC did this…just days after Jan 6…OUTSIDE her district (Ritchie Torres represents NY-15)https://t.co/SGhVhN0Oys — Sophi (@SophicManatee) April 1, 2022

Christian Smalls also pointed out why the warehouse being out of district was a lousy excuse: “Smh @AOC that’s terrible workers from your district definitely commute to Staten Island I know them personally maybe you should do your do your diligence.”

Smh @AOC that’s terrible workers from your district definitely commute to Staten Island I know them personally maybe you should do your do diligence — Christian Smalls (@Shut_downAmazon) March 31, 2022

This isn’t to remark on the relative wisdom of the Amazon unionization drive; it remains the biggest blow for organized labor against an internet giant yet. Ordinarily, this would have been a fight AOC would be leading.

Instead, she didn’t just cancel the rally, her social media support was also lacking. There are no security or scheduling concerns involved with tweeting repeatedly about it. Instead, she only tried to claim victory when it was clear the vote would succeed. Now, even her top boosters in organized labor seem to realize she might be a fraud. They may be about four years late in catching up, but the fact they’ve done it at all proves that — as the left is fond of saying — they’re doing the work.

