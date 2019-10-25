SECTIONS
Customer with Disability Says McDonald's Employees Kicked Him Out Because of Smelly Service Dog

By Kayla Kunkel
Published October 25, 2019 at 8:02am
A man in Texas claims a McDonald’s forced him to leave because of his service dog’s odor.

Leon Masson, 59, has been partially paralyzed since a motorcycle accident, according to KABB-TV.

Not only is Masson wheelchair bound, but he also suffers from diabetes and seizures.

Thankfully, his faithful service dog, Bella, helps keep him safe.

“Without her, I can’t be anywhere,” Masson told KABB. “If I’m about to have a seizure or diabetic attack, she alerts before they happen.”

So when he took Bella to a McDonald’s in San Antonio, Texas, he didn’t think it would cause a problem.

Soon, however, a manager approached him and asked him to leave.

“The manager said, well, the reason why we don’t want you there is because your animal stinks,” Masson recalled.

The Texas man denied that his dog stank.

“She gets a bath every week,” he told KABB. “She’s very well behaved.”

Masson said the manager not only asked him to leave, but also called the police.

Once the officers arrived on the scene, Masson said he showed them Bella’s identification proving that she was a service dog.

“The first time, the police came, and I showed them Bella’s identification which I really didn’t have to but I did to verify that she is a service animal,” Masson said.

“He explained to her it’s a service animal.”

A manager at the location told the local news station that several customers had complained about the dog’s smell.

