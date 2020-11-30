Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Customer Snaps Into Action When He Walks In on Armed Robbery at Restaurant

×
By Jennifer Jean Miller
Published November 30, 2020 at 12:06pm
P Share Print

An armed man met his match — and his end — on Sunday night after aiming his weapon at the wrong person, according to police.

According to KYW-TV, police said a 53-year-old man entered a Philadelphia Wingstop restaurant around 10 p.m. and ordered employees to empty the cash register.

Moments later, when a man in his late 20s arrived to pick up an order, the robber and his firearm greeted him.

From behind the counter, the suspect, wearing gloves and a mask, ordered the customer — who was using his cellphone — to hand it over, WPVI-TV reported. Instead, the customer pulled out his own weapon and fired one shot.

The bullet struck the suspected thief in the neck, police said. The man fell behind the counter and was later reported dead at the scene.

TRENDING: Doctors Come Forward, Warn CDC To Tell America the Truth About COVID Vaccines

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small classified the customer as “a victim because he had the gun pointed at him,” KYW reported.

KYW’s Howard Monroe reported police were still investigating but early indications were that the customer “was justified in the shooting.”

WPVI reported the customer has a permit to carry his weapon and the suspected robber had “some prior run-ins with the law.”

Do you believe this shooting was justified?

“We have his [the customer’s] weapon,” Small told the station. “We know one shot was fired from that customer, because we found one spent shell casing on the floor, on the customer’s side of the counter.”

According to both news outlets, the customer and three employees, who were unharmed during the attempted robbery, were cooperating with police.

Officers were checking Wingstop’s surveillance video to see if it matched the eyewitness accounts. If so, police told WPVI that “it does not look like he [the customer] will face any charges.”

WTXF-TV reported police said the case was “likely to be very quickly ruled justifiable.”

RELATED: Philly Business Owners Hit Back Against 'Death Blow' of Dem Mayor's Lockdown Orders


Although authorities said the shooting appeared to be justified, Twitter was divided on the incident.

One person sympathized with the alleged robber, claiming he was “trying to do right by his family” in holding up the Wingstop. Another countered by calling that the “dumbest tweet of the day.”

Someone suggested the robber’s family will likely file a lawsuit.

Many complimented the customer, one calling him “a good guy with a gun” and others saying the incident was an example of why we need the Second Amendment.

WTFX reported the incident was one of more than a dozen shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia, with at least 20 people injured.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jennifer Jean Miller
Contributor, News
Jennifer Jean Miller is an award-winning news reporter, known for her coverage of New Jersey’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. She holds college degrees in Education and Paralegal Studies.
Jennifer Jean Miller is an award-winning news reporter, known for her coverage of New Jersey’s nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. She holds college degrees in Education and Paralegal Studies.
Education
College degrees in Education, Paralegal Studies







Trump Vows Major Veto If Congress Doesn't Eliminate Protections for Tech Giants
Dems Turn Against Each Other: Senior Lawmaker Blasts AOC as 'More Active on Twitter Than Anything'
Customer Snaps Into Action When He Walks In on Armed Robbery at Restaurant
Israeli Scientists Revolutionize Cancer Treatment with Discovery of Genetic 'Scissors'
Cuomo Rails Against Supreme Court After His Church Restrictions Are Struck Down
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×