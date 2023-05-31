Customers Say 'Bye Bye' After J.Crew Rolls Out Disturbing New Kids' Shirt with 4 Words on It

No company is safe from the woke virus and this time customers have become incensed by clothing brand J.Crew for the four tone-deaf words on its new T-shirt aimed at America’s children.

On Wednesday, the indispensable Twitter account Libs of TikTok alerted her 2.2 million followers to the latest shirt J.Crew is selling to parents of toddlers that is festooned with LGBT “pride” flags.

.@jcrew has gone woke. They are now selling pride tshirts with the progress pride flag and trans flag for TODDLERS pic.twitter.com/5Ti1EtfqC3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2023

The T-shirt appears on the J.Crew website and is priced at a whopping $34.50 as the company targets children. The shirt includes the words, “love is for everybody” on it.

Many jumped on Libs of TikTok’s post to blast J.Crew for sexualizing children for the LGBT agenda.

Twitter user Karen Nelson wrote, “Bye Bye” to J.Crew, apparently alluding to her intention to stop buying from the outlet.

Bye bye. — KAREN NELSON (@KARENNE98132723) May 31, 2023

Are you sick of “pride” being pushed on children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (798 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

Twitter user “MamaBear” left no question that she was now boycotting J.Crew and the left’s targeting of kids.

“Added to my boycott list,” the user tweeted. “Leave our kids alone!”

Added to my boycott list. Leave our kids alone! — MAMABEAR (@mamabear1926) May 31, 2023

Another Twitter user said he might return the clothing he just bought from J.Crew.

Dang it…..just bought some shorts there. Tags still on, might return them. — showshowshell. MAGA and owner of Corgis (@shooshooshell) May 31, 2023

And Twitter user Julie Barrett noted something interesting. J.Crew is now so sold to the ever more radicalized gay movement that they didn’t even include the regular rainbow gay flag and went, instead, with the splinter flags of the hardcore transgenders and others.

They’ve gone pushed the original pride flag off the shirt. — Julie Barrett (@juliecbarrett) May 31, 2023

The sad fact is, J.Crew, Bud Light, Kohls, and Target are not alone in not just pandering to the radical LGBT agenda, but also supporting them with billions of dollars in donations — all of which come from us, their customers. Nearly every major American corporation and product brand proudly supports the radical gay agenda.

But it appears that many Americans are finally starting to pay more attention to this stuff. And, honestly, the more the better. The major losses currently being suffered by Bud Light and retail giant Target are mounting.

But now it is not the time to relax. We have the power to force these woke companies to retreat from their support for individuals who target our children. We must stay the course and demand change.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.