Customs and Border Protection Officers Seize Narcotics Worth Over $11 Million

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized $11 million worth of narcotics in four separate busts at the southern border this week.

The seizures all took place over the course of three days in Laredo, according to a CBP news release, and included the alleged captures of over 430 pounds of methamphetamine, 134 pounds of cocaine, 41 pounds of heroin and 16 pounds of fentanyl.

Each substance was being brought into the country by land from Mexico.

“In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, as these narcotics seizures clearly illustrate, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” Eugene Crawford, the acting port director of the Laredo Port of Entry, said.

In less than a week, the @CBP Port of Laredo has seized over $11 million worth of meth, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl on four different enforcement actions. Outstanding job by all our officers who do not falter in their efforts to uphold our critical border security mission. pic.twitter.com/0P3eU9Yhdj — Director of Field Operations Randy Howe (@DFOLaredo) April 22, 2021

TRENDING: Blue State Liberals Go Berserk Over Wyoming Roofing Company Offering New AR-15 to Newcomers

The announcement follows months of fury over President Joe Biden’s do-nothing strategy with regard to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Biden declared that there was no border emergency in February, halted construction of the border wall and promised amnesty and a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

The move resulted in the largest surge of attempted migrants in over 20 years. Some 172,000 migrants attempted to cross the border in March alone, according to CBP. This number is up from 34,000 last year and 103,000 in 2019.

Should Biden finish the wall? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (564 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

In addition to creating an unmitigated humanitarian crisis, the surge has given cover to a massive increase in drug smuggling, as cartels attempt to get their shipments past an understaffed and overworked Border Patrol.

CBP tweeted earlier this month that it had captured a whopping 91,000 pounds of methamphetamine between October and March, representing a 16 percent increase over the same time period last year.

CBP agents and officers have seized more than 91,000lbs of methamphetamine during the first 6 months of FY21, a 16% increase over the same time period last year. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/dMYe5nG05H pic.twitter.com/6UaVkLL7Lg — CBP (@CBP) April 11, 2021

Sure enough, within a day of announcing the four busts in Laredo, CBP also announced four more at the Port of Brownsville, with that haul totaling an estimated $1.3 million.

RELATED: Migrant Children Being Given Kamala's Book as They Enter California Facility

Undoubtedly a busy week at the @CBP Laredo Field Office! The Port of Brownsville seized over $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine on four unrelated incidents. All violators were arrested and the cases remain under investigation. Outstanding work officers! pic.twitter.com/4AMoMplwCw — Director of Field Operations Randy Howe (@DFOLaredo) April 23, 2021

There is no doubt there is a crisis at the southern border, but these busts show just how great the extent of that crisis is.

For every drug seizure reported, who knows how many go unseen?

How many Americans’ lives will now be decimated by opioid and narcotics addiction because the Biden administration decided to throw open the gates to the enemy? For those whose lives aren’t wholly destroyed, how many millions in taxpayer dollars will be spent to assist in their recovery?

How much will gun violence increase in already hurting minority communities as drug dealers expand and war with one another? How many people in Central and South America will be murdered by cartels who now seek to up their production to fulfill the increasing demand that this administration allowed?

American border agents are doing everything that they can, but their hands have been tied and their resources cut. They are almost certainly overwhelmed.

The left believes that it is moral to erase America’s borders and thus its sovereignty, but it is not.

Indeed, it is only an amoral and anti-human ideology that could lead one to believe that fueling drug addiction and violence could ever be for the greater good.

Biden needs to get a grip on this crisis and reverse his administration’s asinine border policies, both for the security of the nation, and also its soul.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.