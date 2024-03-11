They say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, but maybe we should think about changing the saying to “hell hath no fury like a Democrat defeated.”

Today’s entry in hypocritical Democratic tantrums comes from California Rep. Katie Porter, who until last week was one of the candidates running for the late Dianne Feinstein’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Porter is drawing the ire of her fellow Democrats for claiming that the primary election was “rigged” against her.

And that’s after getting her campaign off on the wrong foot by announcing her bid before Feinstein even confirmed she was retiring, showing the elderly senator what many regarded as a lack of respect, Politico reported.

Spending her campaign attacking corporations and the entrenched establishment of the Washington, D.C., swamp, Porter ended up finishing a distant third behind Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican ex-baseball star Steve Garvey.

Now, there are many, many reasons Porter lost, including the fact that her promises to shake up the Senate rang a little hollow, seeing as she’s been in Washington for five years now.

The high profile of her Democratic opponent didn’t help her either. Schiff, of course, was one of the leading figures in the first Donald Trump impeachment circus.

From being outmaneuvered by Schiff to lacking campaign funds to coming across as sour grapes, Porter didn’t have much of a chance.

But what’s earning her the most criticism are her public comments following her loss.

On Wednesday, Porter took to social media to blame her defeat on “billionaires spending millions to rig this election.”

Thank you to everyone who supported our campaign and voted to shake up the status quo in Washington. Because of you, we had the establishment running scared — withstanding 3 to 1 in TV spending and an onslaught of billionaires spending millions to rig this election. (1/) — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) March 6, 2024

Oh, the irony.

One user called out the hypocrisy, saying Porter sounded “just like a Trump,” while another pointed out that she had also benefited from super PAC money.

“You did the same thing you’re mad at Schiff for doing. Just stop. You sound like a sore loser.”

“rig this election” sounds just like a Trump. Do better — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 7, 2024

You also had a SUPER PAC supporting you. And you did the same thing you’re mad at Schiff for doing. Just stop. You sound like a sore loser.https://t.co/JInZ5nrf5d — Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) March 7, 2024

Following the backlash, Porter quickly issued a statement clarifying what she meant by “rigged.”

“‘Rigged’ means manipulated by dishonest means,” she said. “A few billionaires spent $10 million+ on attack ads against me, including an ad rated ‘false’ by an independent fact checker.”

“I said ‘rigged by billionaires’ and our politics are — in fact — manipulated by big dark money. Defending democracy means calling that out.”

Please find a statement from me below. pic.twitter.com/as8H2cHWL8 — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) March 7, 2024



Based on the evidence, Porter is more angry at Schiff for playing the game better than she did than she is at his donors for supposedly rigging the election against her.

Not only has Porter burned several bridges within the Democratic Party, but she did it all for nothing. She lost the Senate race and, having said she would vacate her seat in the House, she’s given Republicans a chance to slip in and flip that seat.

Anti-establishment rhetoric just isn’t enough against the establishment candidates these days — not if you’re a Democrat, anyway.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.