'CW' Actress Dead: Known for Recurring Roles Across Multiple Shows

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  November 22, 2022 at 6:06pm
Former actress Nicki Aycox, who appeared in the CW Network’s “Supernatural,” has died, her family has confirmed.

She was 47, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan Raab Ceklosky posted on Facebook on Thursday.

“Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.”



No cause of death was reported, but Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia last year.

Comic Book Resources reported that Aycox appeared in several episodes of “Supernatural” between Seasons 1 and 4, playing Meg Masters “and the demon that possessed her.” She appeared in Season 5 through archived footage, according to the report.

Her IMDB profile lists 52 TV and movie credits, including recurring roles on the TV series “Cold Case, CSI: Miami” from 2004 to 2010, “Dark Blue” from 2009 – 2010, “Over There” in 2005 and “Providence” in 1999.

“She retired from acting after ‘Dead on Campus’ in 2014 and built an audience through her website, Cashews and Olives, which is a lifestyle blog with a focus on vegan cooking recipes,” CBR reported.

She regularly shared her chemotherapy journey on Instagram.

Her colleagues took to social media to express their reactions.

“Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, passed away. Too young,” tweeted “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke. “She was a delight & delivered lines like honey & venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like ‘lackluster’ legendary.”

“My first Supernatural episode was with Nicki,” Jim Beaver posted on Twitter. “She was a terrific actress and a delightful colleague. Im so sad to hear of her death. Sleep well, my friend.”

Samantha Ferris posted, “Sad news for the Supernatural family. It appears Nicki Aycox (Meg Masters) has moved on to the next dimension. She was the original SPN bada**. Safe travels, Nicki. I hear the next stop is fabulous. See you there.”

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

