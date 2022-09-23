Biden Blasted Over Silence on Murder of Republican Teen, Doocy and Rivera Say He Holds Blame

Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera and “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy blasted President Joe Biden on Friday morning over his silence on the hit-and-run killing of a North Dakota teenager.

On Sunday, Shannon Brandt allegedly ran over 18-year-old Caylor Ellingson, telling authorities Ellingson was a “Republican extremist.” Brandt posted $50,000 bail and was released after being charged with vehicular homicide.

“We are operating right now under the climate that President Joe Biden helped create when he said we have to fight MAGA extremists, that the left has to be motivated against the right. We have to, you know, fight them bare-knuckle if necessary. That was his point metaphorically,” Rivera said.

“This is where this goes, where political extremist rhetoric goes, Steve, is to violence, disorder, anarchy, and now an 18-year-old is dead and the man who ran him over and killed him is out on a very low bail,” Rivera said.

Biden and Democrats have escalated their rhetoric against supporters of former President Donald Trump, with Biden accusing Republicans of embracing “semi-fascism” during an Aug. 25 speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser and labeling Trump’s supporters as a “threat to the republic” during a Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia.

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, who is running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, has said Americans need to “kill and confront” an “extremist” movement among Republicans.

“None of the networks cover this because so many people, so many Republicans now are calling on Joe Biden to condemn this because it was Joe Biden who has been using that, you know, ‘We gotta stop these MAGA Republicans,’” Doocy said. “And now this guy essentially was saying, ‘Hey, that guy is a Republican extremist.’ It’s not hard to connect the dots. We should hear from Joe Biden.”



“This has to be condemned. You have to stop the cycle of violence right now before it spins right out of control,” Rivera said.

Ryan and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

