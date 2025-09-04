Share
News
A National Guard unit patrols the National Mall on Aug. 30 in Washington, D.C.
A National Guard unit patrols the National Mall on Aug. 30 in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Leyden / Getty Images)

As D.C. Crime Plummets, National Guard May Be Sticking Around for a While

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2025 at 11:40am
Share

A battle is on over the future of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.

A Guard official said that District of Columbia National Guard troops have had their deployment extended through the end of the year, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, D.C. officials have sued to get the military off the streets.

The D.C. guard official said the extension will allow troops patrolling D.C. to get uninterrupted benefits and pay.

The official said it is possible that not all 950 D.C. Guard members currently serving will be on duty through the end of December, but the extension is an indication that some presence will remain.

In a statement to CNN, a White House official said, “President Trump is committed to the long-term safety and security of Washington, D.C., for its residents and visitors.”

In a post on X, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the infusion of military support for law and order has made D.C. safer.

Should Trump federalize police forces in other big cities?

“[Eighty-one] additional arrests made yesterday and 13 more illegal firearms seized—including one firearm recovered from a school in downtown Washington, D.C.,” she said, announcing that 1,841 total arrests have been made and 188 illegal guns have been seized.

“Our mission is making the nation’s capital safe again for all Americans,” Bondi concluded.

However, D.C.’s municipal government is suing to have the military withdrawn, according to USA Today.

Related:
DOJ Reveals Items Confiscated from John Bolton's Home in New Court Filing

The federal lawsuit wants to end President Donald Trump’s deployment of troops. Trump has said he could expand the use of Guard troops to other cities.

The lawsuit said Trump “has run roughshod over a fundamental tenet of American democracy — that the military should not be involved in domestic law enforcement.”

“The danger that such an operation poses to individual liberty and democratic rule is self-evident,” the lawsuit said.

“President Trump is well within his lawful authority to deploy the National Guard in Washington, D.C. to protect federal assets and assist law enforcement with specific tasks,” White House representative Abigail Jackson said, according to Fox News.

“This lawsuit is nothing more than another attempt — at the detriment of D.C. residents and visitors — to undermine the President’s highly successful operations to stop violent crime in D.C.,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




As D.C. Crime Plummets, National Guard May Be Sticking Around for a While
Video: Angel Reese Suspended After Hitting Opponent in the Head
Ron DeSantis Objects as Former Speaker of the House Jumps Into Florida Gubernatorial Race
Florida to Eliminate All Vaccine Mandates: 'Every Last One of Them Is Wrong'
Thousands of New Epstein Files Released, Including Missing Minute of Security Footage
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation